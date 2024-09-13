Spoton Fence Partners With Military Makeover In Charlotte, NC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester, New Hampshire, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn , the original innovator in dog collars and pet containment with a proud history of supporting the US military, is excited to announce its partnership with Military Makeover and the Mahaley family. To salute their service, SpotOn is providing an innovative GPS dog fence system as part of a larger home renovation on behalf of Military Makeover.



SpotOn's GPS Fence was developed by a team with a history of engineering for the US military and is manufactured in the USA. The product's portability is especially valuable for military families who frequently relocate, allowing them to take their pet containment system with them wherever they go. Additionally, SpotOn offers a discount program specifically for military personnel and first responders as a way to give back to those who serve.

The Mahaleys, both US Marine Corps veterans, found love while stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and now live in Mooresville, North Carolina with their five children and rescue dog, Sprinkles. Melissa and Benjamin Mahaley continue to serve their community in their respective roles as a nurse and firefighter.

SpotOn shares their same commitment to community, earlier this year, the company celebrated its 5-year anniversary by donating over $250,000 in grants to animal welfare organizations. Partnering with Military Makeover allows SpotOn to further its mission by providing a much-needed pet safety solution to a deserving veteran family.

"We're honored to work with companies like SpotOn that share our commitment to giving back to those who have served our country,” said Jessica Varnum, Associate Producer of Military Makeover.“By providing the Mahaley family with an innovative pet safety solution, SpotOn is helping us create a safer, more comfortable home environment for a deserving veteran family."

Military Makeover featuring the Mahaley Family and SpotOn GPS Fence will air on September 13th on Lifetime and the American Forces Network.

About SpotOn Fence

SpotOn offers dogs and dog owners a reliable and effective GPS containment system. The only wireless fence to use patented True LocationTM technology, SpotOn GPS Fence is the easiest and most accurate way to contain your dog and the only system designed and assembled in the USA with foreign and domestic parts. SpotOn replaces buried wires and base stations with a network of 128 satellites, eliminating the need for professional installation and maintenance. Created by a team with decades of experience developing high-quality electronic devices and committed to establishing the best products and services for the pet industry. SpotOn is committed to community support, exemplified by their SpotOn Gives program, which donated $250,000 in grants to five animal welfare organizations in 2024. Recognized in INC 5000 Class of 2023, as well as a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, Stevie 2024 Silver Customer Service Award, SXSW 2020 Innovation Award finalist, and New Hampshire Tech Alliance 2019 Product of the Year, SpotOn has changed the lives of dogs and owners across North America. To learn more about the SpotOn technology and product, visit: , our blog , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Military Makeover

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

