American Institutes For Research Experts To Present At The Society For Research On Educational Effectiveness 2024 Annual Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington, Va., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2024 Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) conference. The conference will be held September 18-21, 2024, at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore, Md.
This year's conference theme is“Navigating the Future of Education Research: Impact Evaluation in a Transforming Landscape,” and will bring together education researchers, policy leaders and professionals from around the country. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including equitable opportunities for student learning; support for multilingual learners; teacher shortages in special education; developing social and emotional measures of well-being; and knowledge translation.
AIR is also a 2024 Institutional Member and Platinum Conference Sponsor and will have a booth available in the Exhibitor Hall and the Career and Opportunities Forum, for those wanting to learn more about its research and career opportunities. As a cosponsor of the Women in Quantitative Methods Meeting & Reception on Friday, September 20, several AIR staff will share their experiences developing, studying, and implementing advanced quantitative methods in the field of education research.
Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in Eastern Daylight Time). Learn more about all conference presentations and activities on the conference website .
Wednesday, September 18
2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Symposium: 1H. Leveraging Large Administrative Data for Special Education Policy Analysis: Recent Contributions and Future Directions Symposium
Location: Laurel AB, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
AIR Discussant: Sana Fatima
Paper Presentation: Studying Special Educator Attrition and Student Outcomes with Administrative Data
AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gilmour and Roddy Theobald
2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Paper: 1C. Bridging Educational Gaps: Evidence-based Strategies for a Global Context
Location: Galena 4, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Paper Presentation: Can Education Programs Sustain Positive Impacts after COVID-19? Experimental Evidence from a Technology-aided Instruction Program in Zambia
AIR Presenters/Authors: Thomas de Hoop , Garima Siwach , Hannah Ring , Paula Dias , Adam Taube, and Torben Behmer
3:45 – 5:15 p.m.
Symposium: 2A. Positioning Multilingual Learners for Success: Four Quasi-Experimental Studies of State Policies
Location: Harborside E, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
AIR Discussant: Angela Johnson
Paper: 2D. Improving Postsecondary STEM Success
Location: Laurel CD, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
AIR Chair: Preeya Mbekeani
Paper: 2G. Teacher Turnover: Addressing Challenges in Special Education
Location: Laurel AB, Baltimore Marriot Waterfront
Paper Presentation: The Impact of a $10,000 Bonus on Special Education Teacher Shortages in Hawai'i
AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gilmour, Lisa Lachlan , and Roddy Theobald
Thursday, September 19
9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Moderated Discussion: 3I. Common Measurement That Can Be Used for Both Research and Practice
Location: Harborside C, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
AIR Panelists: Laura Hamilton and Sam Rikoon
12:30 – 2:00 p.m.
Paper: 5H. Special Education Effectiveness: Policy Contexts and Intervention Outcomes
Location: Harborside D, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
AIR Chair: Allison Gilmour
Paper Presentation: Funding Follows Students: Impact of the Fair Student Funding Reform on Education Outcomes for Students with Disabilities
AIR Presenter/Author: Sana Fatima
3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Paper: 6A. Empowering English Learners: Strategies for Academic Success
Location: Kent AB, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Paper Presentation: AVID Excel and Long-Term English Learners' Academic Outcomes
AIR Presenter/Author: Angela Johnson
Paper: 6D. Strategies for Improving College Enrollment: Insights from Access Programs and Interventions
Location: Galena 4, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Paper Presentation: Text4College: Impacts of a Text Message Intervention on Community College Enrollment and Persistence
AIR Presenters/Authors: Christina LiCalsi , Elisabeth (Lyzz) Davis , Jill Bowdon , and Alberto Guzman-Alvarez
Moderated Discussion: 6H. Communicating Evidence Synthesis Findings to Non-Research Audiences: What do we know? Where do we go from here?
Location: Harborside A, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
AIR Panelist: Sarah Peko-Spicer
Friday, September 20
9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Paper: 7I. Enhancing Educator Development: Funding, Choice, and Capacity Building
Location: Laurel AB, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Paper Presentation: The Development of a Social-Emotional Competence and Well-Being Measure for Educators
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jingtong Pan , Kimberly Kendziora , Christina LiCalsi, Karthik Ramesh, and George Stifel
Paper Presentation: What Happens When Teachers Have Choice in Their Professional Learning? A Randomized Field Trial of the MiPlan Voucher Program
AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett , Dioni Garcia-Piriz, Max Pardo, Audrey Altieri, Adrian Duran, Brad Salvato, and Shuqiong Lin
1:15 – 2:15 p.m.
In-the-Pipeline Poster: 8A. Academic Learning in Education Settings
Location: Harborside Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Poster: An Efficacy Study of the Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes Complete Reading Intervention for Upper Elementary Students
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jill Bowdon, Anja Kurki , Billie Day , Daniel Hubbard, and Lily Tahmassebi
In-the-Pipeline Poster: 8E. Postsecondary Education
Location: Harborside Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Poster: Piloting Intelligent Tutoring Systems to Scale Up Sectoral Training Programs and Improving Learners' Career Outcomes
AIR Presenters/Authors: Cecilia Xuning Zhang and Whitney Cade
In-the-Pipeline Poster: 8H. Special Education
Location: Harborside Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Poster: The Efficacy of Super Solvers PALS: An Inclusive Fourth-Grade Fraction Intervention
AIR Presenter/Author: Lynn Fuchs
In-the-Pipeline Poster: 8J. Use of Research Evidence Across Settings
Location: Harborside Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Poster: The Impact of Open Science Policy of Study Quality
AIR Presenters/Authors: Claire Chuter and Joshua Polanin
2:15 – 3:45 p.m.
Special Session: 9H. Critical Quantitative Approaches for Anti-Racist Transformation in Education
Location: Harborside A, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Paper Presentation: Taking Space for Anti-Racist Research: Learnings from the Margins of Educational Effectiveness
AIR Presenter/Author: Sarah Peko-Spicer
Paper: 9B. Equity and Impact in Postsecondary Education: Funding, Services, and Student Decisions
Location: Harborside B, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Paper Presentation: Determining Equitable Funding Levels for Texas Community Colleges
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin and Drew Atchison
7:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Special Session: Women in Quantitative Methods Meeting & Reception
Location: Harborside C & Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
AIR Participant: Terris Ross
Saturday, September 21
8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Symposium: 11E. School Climate During and After the COVID-19 Pandemic
Location: Galena 4, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Paper Presentation: Understanding Changes (or Lack Thereof) in Students' Reported Conditions for Learning after the COVID Pandemic in Cleveland Metropolitan School District
AIR Presenters/Authors: Lisa Merrill , David Osher , and Jingyan Xia
Integrated Symposium: 11C. Using Meta-analytic Data to Inform Our Understanding of Educational Interventions
Location: Laurel CD, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Paper Presentation: Models for Examining Selective Reporting in Meta-Analysis of Dependent Effect Sizes
AIR Presenters/Authors: Martyna Citkowicz and Megha Joshi
10:15 – 11:45 a.m.
Paper: 12E. Empathy and SEL: Transformative Practices in Education
Location: Laurel AB
Paper Presentation: Can Brief Psychological Interventions Make a Difference at Scale? A National Impact Study of Self-Affirmation
AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman , Cong Ye , and Lauren Stargel
Paper: 12F. Evaluating Math and Reading Interventions in Special Education
Location: Kent AB, Baltimore Marriott
Paper Presentation: Experimental Study of the Efficacy of an Intensive Fractions Intervention
AIR Presenters/Authors: Sonica Dhillon and Andrew Swanlund
12:00 – 1:30 p.m.
Moderated Discussion: 13G. Creating Equitable Opportunities for Student Learning through Educational Reforms: Viewpoints from Policy, Practice, and Evaluation
Location: Harborside B, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
AIR Moderator: Mary Kay Dugan
Paper: 13F. Addressing Selection Bias and Strengthening Causal Claims
Location: Kent AB, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Paper Presentation: Estimating Market Prices for Teacher Time: Methodologies and Implications for Economic Evaluations in Education
AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison , Tammy Kolbe , Sana Fatima, and Jesse Levin
About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce.
