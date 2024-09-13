Americana Icons Reckless Kelly Release New Album 'The Last Frontier'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reckless Kelly's new album The Last Frontier, out September 13, 2024

- Saving Country MusicAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy-winning Americana band Reckless Kelly released their first studio album in four years, The Last Frontier , today. Lauded by Saving Country Music as one of the“Most Anticipated Releases of 2024,” the 11-song collection, co-produced by Willy Braun, Cody Braun, and Jonathan Tyler, features the band's iconic blend of roots rock and country for their infectious Reckless Kelly sound.The debut single from the album,“Keep Lookin' Down The Road,” is already making waves, currently Top 5 on the Texas Country charts and Top 15 on the Americana charts. This driving, gritty anthem embodies the spirit of the band's journey, with a positive message to the listener to keep looking to the future and enjoying the adventure during the ride."The Last Frontier" features an array of notable collaborations, including a standout title track duet with Kelly Willis and Reckless Kelly's frontman Willy Braun. Kelley Mickwee lends her powerful harmony vocals, while Bukka Allen's soulful touch on piano and B3, and Jonathan Tyler's guitar work, further elevate the project. The album includes songs penned by Reckless Kelly's Willy Braun, alongside contributions from Jeff Crosby and brothers Gary and Micky Braun of Micky & The Motorcars.Reckless Kelly is currently on The Last Frontier Tour, scheduled to run through the end of 2025. New dates include upcoming festival appearances headlining at MusicFest at Steamboat, Mile 0, Highway 30 Music Fest (Fort Worth, TX), and Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival (Fort Smith, AR). More shows are being announced later this month.Song by Song Videos with Willy Braun Available Here. For more information on The Last Frontier and tour dates, visit .About Reckless KellyAmericana/Outlaw Country band Reckless Kelly has been burning up stages with their high-energy blend of rock and country music since 1996. Fronted by central Idaho natives Willy and Cody Braun, the brothers are part of a rich musical legacy that spans three generations. Twenty-eight years ago, Willy and Cody moved to Austin, TX, added drummer Jay Nazz to their core, and formed a band that would change the roots music landscape. An indispensable part of the Americana music scene for almost three decades, the GRAMMY Award-winning band has released 17 albums. They are the 2024 Outlaw Group for the Year in the Ameripolitian Awards.Reckless Kelly has built their annual festival, The Braun Brothers Reunion, into a three-day event held in Challis, Idaho, which celebrated 40 years in 2024. The band continues the first leg of their 2024 - 2025 The Last Frontier Tour. The members of Reckless Kelly are Willy and Cody Braun, drummer Jay Nazz, Joe Miller on bass, and Geoff Queen on lead guitar.

"What's Left of My Heart" - Reckless Kelly

