MASSIVE BIO AND FOUNDATION MEDICINE PARTNER TO EXPAND ACCESS TO PRECISION CANCER CARE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Massive Bio , a cutting-edge AI driven clinical trial matching provider, and Foundation Medicine, Inc. today announced a strategic collaboration to increase patient access to cutting edge clinical trials. This collaboration unites Massive Bio's patient matching technology and last-mile solutions with Foundation Medicine's global expertise and leadership in next generation sequencing (NGS) and network of healthcare providers.This partnership seeks to improve the low rate of patient enrollment in oncology clinical trials, which sees only about 8% of eligible patients participating in clinical trials1. As potential new therapies increasingly address rare cancers, approximately 80% of clinical studies globally fail to enroll enough patients with a biopharmaceutical company's desired timeline, according to a 2020 report published in Perspectives in Clinical Research2. The cornerstone of this partnership lies in integrated solutions that enhance service delivery for both Massive Bio's and Foundation Medicine's customers through shared data and AI analytics focused on patient matching."The application of real-time AI and our comprehensive data significantly boosts the speed and accuracy of clinical trial matching,” said Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , MD MSEd, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Massive Bio.“This capability allows us to provide individualized treatments more quickly and accurately, enhancing patient outcomes across the globe. Joining forces with Foundation Medicine is pivotal as it will allow us to develop solutions to the cancer clinical trial enrollment paradox."Massive Bio is building the largest global oncology/hematology network to transform patient recruitment at scale with more than 132,000 patients, 5,000 physicians, 40 pharma and CRO customers and 50 partners. Massive Bio's real-time, AI-driven platform, Synergy-AI, can analyze and summarize extensive medical records, including biomarker data from multiple sources, to match patients with over 16,000 clinical trials instantly. Massive Bio's predictive analytics maximizes trial enrollment potential and significantly reduces screen failures.Through this partnership, Massive Bio and Foundation Medicine hope to increase clinical trial enrollment with their extensive networks and capabilities across the healthcare landscape, employing advanced AI techniques and a robust digital health platform to refine clinical trial processes and enhance precision oncology."Beyond providing high quality genomic profiling to support informed decision making, Foundation Medicine is committed to empowering practitioners to act on those decisions by identifying personalized treatment options including clinical trials,” said Heather Jorajuria, Senior Vice President, Clinical & Scientific Operations at Foundation Medicine.“Through this partnership with Massive Bio, we have the patient at the forefront, leveraging our combined assets and expertise to improve access to clinical trials for patients.”About Massive Bio:Massive Bio's vision is to transform the entire pharmaceutical value chain with disruptive solutions that enhance the ecosystem from drug development to commercialization. As a unique AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio addresses all friction points in the end-to-end patient journey, facilitating patient access to advanced treatment options and optimizing drug clinical trials and commercialization for pharmaceutical companies. Committed to breaking down barriers and enhancing equitable access to clinical trials, Massive Bio fosters value-based oncology decisions and facilitates data-driven cancer treatment. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio has served over four dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks. It is a founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participates in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative. Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute through an SBIR contract. Today, Massive Bio has a global presence with over 100 employees across 17 countries. For further details, please visit our website and connect with us on our social media channels.Media Contact:Massive BioMert TurkkanMarketing Director+1 646 461 4946...1 Unger JM Vaidya R Hershman DL, et al.: Systematic review and meta-analysis of the magnitude of structural, clinical, and physician and patient barriers to cancer clinical trial participation. J Natl Cancer Inst 111:245–255, 2019 [PMC free article] [PubMed] [Google Scholar] [Ref list]2 Desai.2020 Apr-Jun 2020. Recruitment and retention of participants in clinical studies: Critical Issues and challenges.

