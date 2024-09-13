First International Metal Symposium To Be Held In September

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
In September, before the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties to the United Nations Framework convention on Climate
Change (COP29), Baku Steel Company CJSC, in partnership with
QGallery, will host an international metal symposium called Baku
Steel Art 2024.
This event aims to showcase how art and metallurgy can drive
environmental change and sustainable development. The project
offers a fresh perspective on the relationship between art and
industry in the face of global environmental challenges.
Baku Steel Art 2024 will be attended by 12 artists from 7
countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Romania, Israel, Bulgaria,
India). The symposium will take place from 17 to 30 September 2024
in the Baku Steel Company.
This special event will bring together craftsmen and artists
from around the world to exhibit their creations that embody the
beauty and strength of metal. Participants in the symposium will
not only display their remarkable works, but also share their
experiences, exchange ideas, and inspire each other to pursue new
artistic endeavors. The event will breathe new life into the city,
where historical traditions blend seamlessly with modern
trends.
Baku Steel Art 2024 will serve as a platform for cultural and
stylistic dialogue, fostering creativity and modern approaches in
metalworking art. It offers an opportunity to explore a vibrant
world of expressive art, where each metal element and its radiance
showcase the limitless potential of human imagination.
Observing the process of creating metallurgical products, we can
sense the enigma concealed within every spark that ignites during
welding. Metalworkers are akin to alchemists, turning raw materials
into objects that can inspire, astonish, or touch the heart. It is
the fusion of skill and technology that creates a new realm for
art, where steel components not only form the structural
foundation, but also convey an emotional message.
Baku Steel Art artists will not just use metal; they will
assemble stories out of it. Each installation is the result of
careful work, an analogy between the strength of steel and the
fragility of human feelings. As in classical works, the concept of
beauty, which seems to resist time, but in reality, is permeated by
the fluidity of human perception and admiration, will be
unchanging.
Baku Steel Art 2024 is a unique international event to witness
the creative process of master forging artists from different
countries.
The Baku Steel Art series of international symposia aims to
showcase how metal products and their incorporation into art can
help advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically
Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. The establishment
of Baku Steel Art as a vibrant cultural platform will strengthen
international connections and motivate a new generation of artists
to create works that embody the harmonious relationship between art
and industry.
The organizers of Baku Steel Art 2024 are Baku Steel Company
CJSC, the first steel company in Azerbaijan to obtain European and
American quality certificates for steel production, and QGallery,
one of the capital's prominent exhibition venues and the first of
Baku's private galleries to establish permanent partnerships with
international colleagues.
MENAFN13092024000195011045ID1108670540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.