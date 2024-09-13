Metaverse In Travel And Tourism Thematic Intelligence 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Metaverse in travel and tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the key theme of the metaverse in the travel and tourism sector. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of metaverse in action.
The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. The analyst estimates that the metaverse economy will be worth $400 billion by 2030, up from $48 billion in 2022. However, the theme has struggled to live up to the excessive hype that built up in 2021 and early 2022.
Scope
Understand the impact of the metaverse on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme. Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in the metaverse. Discover companies that are leading in the space. Analyze real-world trends created by integrating the metaverse across the travel & tourism sector. The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts Challenges Use cases Timeline Signals M&A trends Patent trends Hiring trends Value Chain Foundation layer Tools layer User interface layer Experience layer Companies Leading metaverse adopters in travel & tourism Leading metaverse vendors Specialist metaverse vendors in travel & tourism Sector Scorecards Lodging sector scorecard Airports sector scorecard Attraction operator sector scorecard Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Frankfurt Airport Changi Airport
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
