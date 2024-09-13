Metaverse In Travel And Tourism Thematic Intelligence 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Metaverse in and (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the key theme of the metaverse in the travel and tourism sector. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of metaverse in action.

The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. The analyst estimates that the metaverse economy will be worth $400 billion by 2030, up from $48 billion in 2022. However, the theme has struggled to live up to the excessive hype that built up in 2021 and early 2022.

Scope



Reasons to Buy



Understand the impact of the metaverse on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in the metaverse.

Discover companies that are leading in the space.

Analyze real-world trends created by integrating the metaverse across the travel & tourism sector. The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Challenges

Use cases

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Patent trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Foundation layer

Tools layer

User interface layer

Experience layer

Companies

Leading metaverse adopters in travel & tourism

Leading metaverse vendors

Specialist metaverse vendors in travel & tourism

Sector Scorecards

Lodging sector scorecard

Airports sector scorecard

Attraction operator sector scorecard Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Frankfurt Airport Changi Airport

