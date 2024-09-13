Codapet Launches Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To Charlotte, NC, And Surrounding Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.

- Dr. Robert DevlinCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced its launch in Charlotte, NC . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I hope that every family in Charlotte becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia.“I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog Kylie a few years earlier surrounded by family. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids process saying goodbye to their first dog.”"CodaPet provides me with the logistical support that I needed to serve my local community and to continue helping pet parents by making one of the hardest goodbye's a bit easier,” says Dr. Devlin. Dr. Robert Devlin grew up on a farm in Kansas, where his deep compassion for animals led him to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. After earning his DVM from Kansas State University, he gained experience in clinical practice, corporate veterinary work, and even international roles. Now, Dr. Devlin focuses on providing local pet parents with compassionate end-of-life care for their beloved pets.Dr. Devlin services Charlotte, Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Lancaster, Clover, York, Catawba, Fort Lawn, Richburg, Edgemoor, Mc Connells, Van Wyck, Bowling Green, Lando, Monroe, Concord, Gastonia, Matthews, and Huntersville.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Charlotte, NC. Aftercare begins at $125 for communal cremation, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 70 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. 