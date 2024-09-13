Online Gambling Surge: Brazil Becomes World’S Third-Largest Betting Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has become the world's third-largest online betting since legalizing sports betting in 2018.



Over 2,000 betting companies now operate in the country, generating between R$60-100 billion ($10.7-17.9 billion) in 2023. This figure represents nearly 1% of Brazil's GDP, according to Strategy & Brasil consultancy.



The top three betting companies in Brazil are Bet365 , Betano, and Betfair, based on website traffic over the past year.



Most of these companies are headquartered abroad in countries like the UK, Greece, and Gibraltar. However, their Brazilian operations are typically managed by local partners or hired executives.



These betting platforms offer both sports betting and online casino games. They have become ubiquitous in sports marketing, sponsoring football teams and championships.







For instance, Betano sponsors the Brazilian Football Championship and Atlético Mineiro. The Brazilian government recently introduced regulations to control the industry's rapid growth.



Starting in 2025, companies must pay a R$30 million ($5.4 million) license fee to operate for five years. This legislation aims to regulate the sector, generate jobs, and increase government revenue.



Bet365, founded by British entrepreneur Denise Coates in 2000, is one of the world's largest betting companies. Coates has amassed a fortune of $5.4 billion through her majority stake in the company.

The Evolving Online Betting Landscape in Brazil

In Brazil, Leonardo David Penna de Moraes Cordeiro is Bet365's partner. Betano, operated by Kaizen Gaming, has a strong presence in 12 countries.



The company sponsors various football teams and recently became an official sponsor of UEFA European championships. Guilherme Augusto Almeida Lima de Figueiredo leads Betano's operations in Brazil.



Betfair, founded in 2000 by Andrew Black and Edward Wray, entered the Brazilian market in 2019. The company offers sports betting, casino games, poker, and online bingo. Betfair is the main sponsor of the Cruzeiro football club.



In addition, other significant players in the Brazilian market include SportingBet, KTO, Blaze, and F12.



These companies employ various marketing strategies, from sponsoring sports teams to partnering with influencers. Former futsal player Falcão is a partner and spokesperson for F12.



The industry's rapid growth has not been without controversy. Blaze, for example, faced legal issues when R$101 million ($18 million) of its resources were blocked due to allegations of non-payment to players.



A parliamentary inquiry commission investigating financial pyramids also summoned the company. As the market matures, regulators aim to weed out non-compliant companies and consolidate the industry.



This development could attract investment funds to acquire existing companies or support new startups in the sector. The new regulations may also provide greater legal certainty for companies operating in Brazil.



The online betting industry's explosive growth in Brazil reflects changing attitudes towards gambling and the increasing digitalization of entertainment.



As the market continues to evolve, it will likely face ongoing challenges in balancing economic opportunities with responsible gambling practices.

MENAFN13092024007421016031ID1108670433