Weekly Recap: 12 Finance Press Releases You Might Have Missed

"No servicer in the history of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program has processed the forgiveness of more loans held by teachers and other public servants than MOHELA. We are committed to providing the highest quality of customer service to the borrowers that we serve," the company said in a statement.The podcast, "A Better Way to Money," is part of the company's larger marketing campaign debuting under the same name and focuses on real, relatable topics from negotiating a new job, estate planning, side hustles and gig economy, financial intimacy and more.The SEC and FINRA approval caps off a multi-year effort to provide end-to-end support for digital asset securities from trading to settlement; revolutionizes innovative digital infrastructure and blockchain technology through a new and unique tZERO special purpose broker-dealer subsidiary approved for digital asset custody in compliant securities environment approved by the U.S. regulators."We look forward to building upon SiriusXM's twenty-year history as the audio platform of choice for millions of North Americans in their vehicles, at home, and on the go, with the goal of creating long-term value for our stockholders," saidJennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM."Our investment is structured to provide the capital Infinium needs to accelerate the production of sustainable aviation fuels to meet the growing demand from corporate customers while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for Brookfield,"saidJehangir Vevaina, Managing Partner at Brookfield.PayPal announced its biggest U.S. ad campaign ever, starring Will Ferrell and a reimagined version of Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere" to show consumers how easy, safe, and rewarding it is to shop with PayPal and the PayPal Debit Mastercard in stores and online.When the Index increases, employment is likely to grow as well, and vice versa. Turning points in the Index indicate that a change in the trend of job gains or losses is about to occur in the coming months.IBM announced its intent to acquire Accelalpha, a global Oracle services provider with deep expertise helping clients digitize core business operations and accelerate adoption of Oracle Cloud Applications. Upon close, Accelalpha will join IBM Consulting, bringing over a large global team of skilled consultants to help clients modernize with Oracle Cloud Applications."As debit transactions increase in popularity, the burden is magnified. We realized that by using AI within the Adyen platform, we could dynamically route transactions in real time and automatically select the best payment path based on transaction fees and authorization rates," saidTrevor Nies, Adyen's Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital.Under the terms of the amended agreement, Squarespace stockholders will receive $46.50 per share in cash and an aggregate transaction value of approximately $7.2 billion. Stockholders will receive an increase of $2.50 per share over the previously announced transaction.This expansion will bring Huntington's expertise and extensive suite of products and capabilities across personal, wealth, business, and commercial banking to customers throughout the region.This year's report projects that several key deductions for taxpayers will see notable year-over-year increases, with the foreign earned income exclusion increasing from$126,500to$130,000, and the annual exclusion for gifts increasing from$18,000to$19,000, thereby allowing taxpayers to increase their gifts without tax implications.

