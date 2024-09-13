Ecuador Sets 2025 Election Date: Noboa Seeks Re-Election Amid Security Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador will hold its presidential and legislative on February 9, 2025. This vote comes at a critical time for the country, which faces significant security and economic challenges.



Incumbent President Daniel Noboa seeks re-election after serving an abbreviated 18-month term. He came to power unexpectedly in November 2023, replacing his predecessor, who called for early elections.



Voters will choose a president, vice president, and 151 members of the National Assembly. The legislature has grown by 14 seats due to population increases.



About 13.7 million Ecuadorians are eligible to vote, including those living abroad. The campaign will run from January 5 to February 6, 2025. A potential runoff is scheduled for April 3.



Noboa, who identifies as center-left, will run alongside María José Pinto. She currently oversees a program aimed at reducing child malnutrition in the country.







The president has had a tense relationship with his current vice president, whom he appointed as ambassador to Israel. This move highlights the complex political dynamics at play.

Ecuador's Political Landscape

Noboa's short tenure has focused on combating drug trafficking organizations. His tough stance on crime has been a central feature of his administration.



In the previous election, Noboa won with 52% of the votes in a runoff against a candidate backed by a former president. This narrow victory underscores the competitive nature of Ecuadorian politics.



Currently, 17 pre-candidates have expressed interest in running for president. Notable contenders include the leader of the country's largest indigenous organization and the president of the National Assembly.



Ecuador has experienced a surge in criminal violence over the past three years. Noboa's administration has prioritized security measures, as evidenced by a recent referendum.



However, voters rejected two economic measures proposed by the government. This suggests that while Ecuadorians support Noboa's security agenda, they remain skeptical of his economic policies.



As the election approaches, Noboa's success will likely depend on his ability to deliver results in fighting crime and improving the economy. The outcome will shape Ecuador's approach to these pressing issues.



The 2025 election represents a crucial moment for Ecuador. It will determine the country's direction in addressing security concerns, economic challenges, and political stability in the years to come.

