The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.06 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before October 31, 2024, to of record as of September 30, 2024.



Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign TM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 323 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .

