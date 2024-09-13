Continental's Safety Components Surpass Major Production Milestone

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) company Continental's Gurgaon reaches a production milestone of ten million Electronic Brake Systems (EBS) and hundred million Wheel Speed Sensors (WSS), two components integral to the safety of a vehicle. The EBS portfolio comprises Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for passenger cars and Anti-lock Brake Systems (ABS) for both, passenger cars and 2-Wheelers. ESC guarantees directional stability and steerability of the vehicle whereas, ABS aims to avoid locking of the wheels and keeps the vehicle steerable during braking. Additionally, the signals from the WSS are required for control systems like Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

More than 1.3 million people die in road accidents worldwide every year. A further 50 million are injured. In India, 53 accidents and 19 deaths occur every hour, or an average of 1,264 accidents and 42 deaths daily due to road crashes, according to a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report in 2023. To enhance road safety in the country, ABS technology was made mandatory in 2019, followed by a proposal for ESC in 2022 by the government.

Sukhdeep Sandhu, Head of Safety and Motion, Continental Automotive India, said,“Safety is non-negotiable. At Continental, we have consistently brought relevant technologies to the market for our customers, helping make vehicles and thereby our roads safer. Our expertise in active and passive safety systems is a key driver in reducing the number of traffic-related fatalities, injuries, and road accidents”.

“Localization is at the core of company's strategy in India. Supported by legislations which have played a huge role in ensuring vehicular safety, we have been able to localize both production and R&D, ensuring greater value to our customers in the market. Customers in India are proactive in their adoption approach towards safety technologies”, he added.

Continental has been pursuing a long-term strategy globally towards“Vision Zero” – a world without road fatalities, injuries and crashes, through technologies, components and systems and ongoing innovations, thus making a decisive contribution to greater road safety. Today the technology player, which is a Tier 1 supplier in the automotive market is also one of the largest manufacturers of WSS in India. Apart from catering to leading OEMs in India, these components are also exported to other Asian and European regions.

Anudeep Garg, Head of the Gurgaon plant, Continental Automotive India said,“We are proud to achieve this milestone and continue to focus on localization. As a Tier 1 supplier, we follow global manufacturing standards and have adopted several advanced technologies to create a digital shopfloor. Additionally, industry 4.0 technologies enable us to not only maintain product quality and enhance efficiency but also to effectively streamline our supply chain. We aim to increase the manufacturing capacity of EBS and WSS in double-digit percentages in the next three years for both passenger vehicles as well 2- wheelers.”

With its“in the market, for the market” approach, the entire value chain from R&D to design and production is localized. This way Continental is focusing on enabling easy access to safety products by adapting globally proven technologies to suit the local market. Wide-scale production offers economy of scale and ensures cost advantage, thereby contributing to increased democratization of safety features in vehicles across segments in India.

Major steps to localize safety components began in 2016, when Continental set up assembly lines in Gurugram for Antilock Brake Systems (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems for 2 wheelers and passenger cars. In 2018, the technology company commenced production for ABS and ESC Electronic Control Units (ECU) at its Bangalore plant. In the subsequent year, the company achieved the production milestone of one million ABS and ESC ECUs at its Bangalore plant, and in 2020, reached a milestone of 50 Million Wheel Speed Sensors (WSS) at its Manesar plant. Additionally, Continental entered into a joint venture with Japanese firm Nisshinbo Holdings in 2022, to localize machining for valve blocks for Electronic Brake Systems (EBS) in India. All of these highlight the company's commitment to manufacturing in India.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated sales of €41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

The company has been present in India for close to 50 years through technology partnerships (Continental Tires since 1974) and joint ventures for its various businesses. Today, the tier 1 automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner operate across India – with about 10,000 employees across 12 locations, including six plants that cater to the Indian market and a Technical Center that supports Continental's global R&D activities.



