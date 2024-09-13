Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Index Improves In International Ranking

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The International Union's "Global Cybersecurity 2024" report has been published, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan scored a total of 93.76 points out of a possible 100 in the ranking and is classified at the "advanced level" based on the new methodology.

The Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) is a trusted reference that measures the commitment of countries to cybersecurity at a global level – to raise awareness of the importance and different dimensions of the issue. As cybersecurity has a broad field of application, cutting across many industries and various sectors, each country's level of development or engagement is assessed along five pillars – (i) Legal Measures, (ii) Technical Measures, (iii) Organizational Measures, (iv) Capacity Development, and (v) Cooperation – and then aggregated into an overall score.​