Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Index Improves In International Ranking
Date
9/13/2024 5:25:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The International telecommunication Union's "Global
Cybersecurity index 2024" report has been published,
Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan scored a total of 93.76 points out of a possible 100
in the ranking and is classified at the "advanced level" based on
the new methodology.
The Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) is a trusted reference that
measures the commitment of countries to cybersecurity at a global
level – to raise awareness of the importance and different
dimensions of the issue. As cybersecurity has a broad field of
application, cutting across many industries and various sectors,
each country's level of development or engagement is assessed along
five pillars – (i) Legal Measures, (ii) Technical Measures, (iii)
Organizational Measures, (iv) Capacity Development, and (v)
Cooperation – and then aggregated into an overall score.
