Surfing Strategic Business Report 2024: Health + Wellness + Surf Wear + Surfing = The New Mantra For Success - Global Market Forecast To 2030
Date
9/13/2024 5:16:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Surfing is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the surfing market is driven by several factors, including the increasing popularity of water sports, advancements in surfing technology, and the expansion of surf tourism. The rising interest in outdoor and adventure sports has boosted the demand for surfing equipment and apparel, attracting new participants to the sport.
Technological advancements in surfboard design and manufacturing have improved the accessibility and performance of surfing gear, making it easier for beginners to learn and for experienced surfers to push their limits. The growth of surf tourism, driven by the appeal of iconic surf destinations and the rise of surf schools and camps, has further contributed to the market`s expansion. Additionally, the influence of surfing culture in media, fashion, and lifestyle has enhanced its visibility and appeal, attracting a broader audience to the sport.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Surfing Boards segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Surfing Apparel & Accessories segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adidas AG, Billabong International Ltd., Aropec Sports Corporation, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 387
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $4.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $5.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Economic Update Competition Select Popular Surf boards Worldwide Vendors in Surfing Equipment Market Focus on Aggressive Strategies to Stay Competitive Top Brands Enjoying Strong Positions in Surfing Space Surfing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity Surfing Techniques Types of Surfing Surfing Equipment, Apparel & Accessories Surfing Boards & Online Channel: Buoyant Segments of Surfing Equipment Market Other Surfing Equipment Surf Apparel Global Market Prospects & Outlook Surfboards: The Leading Segment US Leads the Global Surfing Market Online Segment to Register Faster Growth World Brands Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear and Surf Wear Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2023 Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to Drive Long-term Growth High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing Industry Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option Electric Fin Surfboards Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal? Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025 Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market Growth Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 173 Featured)
Adidas AG Billabong International Ltd. Aropec Sports Corporation Alpinestars SpA Beachbeat Surfboards AJW Surfboards Balance Designs, Inc. (Vew-Do Balance Boards) Bear Industries Srl Almond Surfboards AIPA Surf Company Album Surfboards Basque Country Surf Company S.L. Bing Surfboards Black Rose Mfg. LLC Between the Flags
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13092024004107003653ID1108670152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.