Moci Organises Workshop On 'Home Business Licenses And Procedures'

DOHA: The of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Social Development Center (Nama), organized a entitled 'Home Business Licenses and Procedures'.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness and provide home business owners with the necessary knowledge to launch their business projects, specifically targeting small to medium businesses in Qatar.

The workshop was designed to support entrepreneurs in this sector, as key contributors to economic diversification, and stimulate activity through enhancing the contribution of innovation in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

During the workshop, the essential steps for establishing and launching home-based businesses were presented, along with the main benefits and challenges they face, as well as how to grow and develop them. The workshop also covered the laws governing these businesses, the requirements, and procedures for applying and establishing different types of projects.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has facilitated procedures and reduced requirements for Qatari citizens wishing to engage in this type of activity. Additionally, the Ministry recently announced the addition of 48 new activities to the list of home businesses, bringing the total number of available activities to 63, the highest so far.