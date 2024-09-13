QC Signs Agreement To Publish Updated Edition Of Commercial And Industrial Directory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Qatar Chamber has signed an agreement with Al Ikhtyaar Advertising Company to prepare, print and publish its commercial and industrial directory 2025.

The agreement was signed by Qatar Chamber's Acting General Manager, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri, and the Chairman of Al Ikhtyaar Group, Saad Abdulla Al Tawah Al Hajri.

On this occasion, Al Mansouri thanked Al Ikhtyaar Advertising for partnering with the Chamber on this project, noting that the directory provides easy communication with private sector companies.

For his part, noted that the directory would be widely available to the Qatari business community, distributed to Chamber members and relevant bodies in the state.