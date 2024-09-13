HP Launches Small Form Factor Desktop AI PC With Focus On Power And Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HP has added to its recently announced portfolio of AI PCs with the launch of the HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HP has added to its recently announced portfolio of AI PCs with the launch of the HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC. Engineered for desktop workers looking to take productivity to the next level, workers experience boosted connectivity to take advantage of cloud-based AI applications like Copilot in Windows1 with Wi-Fi 7 capability2.Intech Southwest Services (Intech Southwest) recommends HP business desktops for companies looking to power their most demanding applications. The highly secure and easy to manage HP Elite 805 SFF is equipped with an AMD RyzenTM 8000 series processor and AMD RDNATM onboard graphics, and an NPU that work together to balance workloads and get the most out of cloud-based AI applications.“HP is dedicated to helping businesses harness the full potential of AI,” said Chris Reile, Sales Manager at Intech Southwest,“Organizations are adopting AI at a rapid pace. HP's new desktop AI PC, paired with Intech's IT services and support help companies equip their workers with powerful, secure devices to leverage AI now and in the future.”The HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC is protected by HP Wolf Security to ensure business data stays safe. HP Wolf Security for Business creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense.To learn more about the HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC and Intech Southwest's services and support, visit Intech Southwest's website at .About Intech Southwest Services: Intech Southwest is a leading full-service provider of best-in-class professional information technology and solutions for corporations, K-12 and higher education institutions in the San Antonio and Houston Texas areas. Intech Southwest specializes in turn-key solutions for customers to help them grow and succeed.1 Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. Requires Microsoft account to log in. Where Microsoft in Windows is not available, the Copilot key will lead to the Bing search engine. See .2 Wireless access point and Internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE) functionality requires compatible OS and will operate in prior 802.11 specs until available. Wi-Fi 7 also requires compatible Intel® or AMD RyzenTM processor, and a Wi-Fi 7 router, sold separately. Wi-Fi 7 is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. Available in countries where Wi-Fi 7 is supported. The specification for 802.11BE is a draft specification and is not final. If the final specification differs from the draft specification, it may affect the ability of the device to communicate with other 802.11BE devices.Address : 4778 Research DriveCity: San AntonioState : TXZip Code : 78240

Intech Southwest

Intech Southwest

+1 210-690-0000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.