Gujarat To Get Respite From Heavy Rains Till September 19: IMD

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 13 (IANS) As per an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Friday, no heavy rain alerts or warnings have been issued for Gujarat till September 19.

All districts in Gujarat are expected to experience light to moderate rain during this time.

The IMD report highlights that the offshore trough at mean sea level currently extends from South Gujarat to the Karnataka coast.

Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat is now positioned over Saurashtra and surrounding areas, between 3.1 and 4.5 kms above mean sea level.

On Friday, light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely at a few places across Gujarat, including districts like Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Valsad.

Isolated rainfall is expected in Saurashtra and Kutch regions, such as Jamnagar, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

On September 14, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places in Gujarat, particularly in areas like Aravalli, Vadodara, Anand, Surat, and Navsari.

Saurashtra and Kutch regions are also likely to experience isolated rainfall.

On September 15 and 16, isolated light to moderate rain/thundershowers are predicted across Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch districts, including Surat, Ahmedabad, Junagadh, and Dwarka.

On September 17 and September 18, rainfall is expected to remain light to moderate in isolated areas, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Valsad.

The forecast continues for Saurashtra districts like Rajkot and Amreli.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers and BJP MLAs, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, have collectively decided to donate one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

According to Minister Rushikesh Patel, the contributions from these representatives will be allocated to support the rehabilitation and relief of flood victims in Vadodara.

In the aftermath of the Vishwamitri River flood that hit Vadodara in the last week of August, approximately 50,000 cars have been damaged, with around 10,000 vehicles suffering severe damage, making them unlikely to be repaired before Diwali.

To manage the many vehicles awaiting repairs, dealers and service centres have resorted to renting plots to park the affected cars. Each dealer is handling between 400 to 500 cars.