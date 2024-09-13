(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HP has added to its recently announced portfolio of AI PCs with the launch of the HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC. Engineered for desktop workers looking to take productivity to the next level, workers experience boosted connectivity to take advantage of cloud-based AI applications like Copilot in Windows1 with Wi-Fi 7 capability2.Vanguard Computers Inc . (Vanguard) recommends HP business desktops for state and government agencies and educational institutions looking to power their most demanding applications. The highly secure and easy to manage HP Elite 805 SFF is equipped with an AMD RyzenTM 8000 series processor and AMD RDNATM onboard graphics, and an NPU that work together to balance workloads and get the most out of cloud-based AI applications.“It's HP's mission to enable companies to harness the full power of AI,” said Deb Smith, President at Vanguard,“Organizations are rapidly embracing AI. HP's new AI-powered desktop PC, combined with Vanguard's expertise in PC client solutions, empowers companies to equip their workforce with powerful, secure devices for leveraging AI both now and in the future.”The HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC is protected by HP Wolf Security to ensure business data stays safe. HP Wolf Security for Business creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense.To learn more about the HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC and Vanguard's PC solutions, including Device as a Service and Vanguard Asset Manager Service, visit Vanguard's website .About Vanguard: Vanguard is an industry-leading Technology Solutions Provider serving government, business, and education organizations in Milwaukee WI and across the state. Vanguard specializes in delivering effective IT solutions tailored to every client's needs.1 Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. Requires Microsoft account to log in. Where Microsoft in Windows is not available, the Copilot key will lead to the Bing search engine. See .2 Wireless access point and Internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE) functionality requires compatible OS and will operate in prior 802.11 specs until available. Wi-Fi 7 also requires compatible Intel® or AMD RyzenTM processor, and a Wi-Fi 7 router, sold separately. Wi-Fi 7 is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. Available in countries where Wi-Fi 7 is supported. The specification for 802.11BE is a draft specification and is not final. If the final specification differs from the draft specification, it may affect the ability of the device to communicate with other 802.11BE devices.

