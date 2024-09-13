Press Conference Held In Beijing For The 34Th Flying Apsaras Awards And 28Th Starlight Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On September 11, 2024, a press was held in Beijing for the 34th Flying Apsaras Awards and the 28th Starlight Awards Ceremony. The event was attended by Yi Kai, Secretary General of the China Television Arts Committee; Zhang Wenzhen, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Fujian Provincial and Television Bureau, and Wu Zidong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Xiamen Municipal Committee and of the Xiamen Municipal Publicity Department, among others.







At the press conference, it was announced that the awards ceremony would take place on September 21 at the Xiamen Straits Grand Theater. The event is hosted by the National Radio and Television Administration and the People's Government of Fujian Province, and organized by the China Television Arts Committee, the Fujian Provincial Radio and Television Bureau, and the Xiamen Municipal People's Government. The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live on several television networks including Beijing TV, Dragon TV, Jiangsu Satellite TV, Zhejiang Satellite TV, Southeast TV, Shandong TV, Guangdong TV, Sichuan TV, Xiamen TV, as well as on the Youku streaming platform. Additionally, on the morning of September 22, a symposium on the high-quality development of broadcasting, television, and online audiovisual art titled“Flying Apsaras-Starlight” will be held.







The selection process for the 34th Flying Apsaras Awards and the 28th Starlight Awards began earlier this year and has now successfully concluded after preliminary, semi-final, and final evaluations. At the press conference, the list of nominated works for both awards was announced. This year's Flying Apsaras Awards saw 48 television dramas make the cut, while the Starlight Awards had 79 nominated works. The winners, including 16 outstanding television dramas and recipients of the awards for Outstanding Director, Outstanding Screenwriter, Outstanding Actor, and Outstanding Actress in the Flying Apsaras Awards, as well as 14 winning works in the Starlight Awards, will be revealed at the upcoming awards ceremony.

Yi Kai, Secretary General of the China Television Arts Committee, noted that this year's recipients of the Flying Apsaras and Starlight Awards exemplify the pinnacle of Chinese television dramas and artistic creation from the past two years, receiving high praise from a wide audience. The nominated pieces feature thematic masterpieces promoted by the National Radio and Television Administration, created and aired during significant historical junctures, as well as contemporary pieces reflecting the historic achievements of the new era and capturing the sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security of ordinary people. Also, many works have shown excellence in narrative innovation, international dissemination, and the integration of culture and tourism. This is a concentrated reflection of the achievements made by the National Radio and Television Administration in adhering to the“two-three-four” work positioning, focusing on three main working directions, enriching and optimizing content supply, and deepening the construction of high-quality content.

Zhang Wenzhen, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Fujian Provincial Radio and Television Bureau stated that hosting the“Two Awards” ceremony in Fujian, a forefront of reform and opening up, is of great significance and has a far-reaching impact. She affirmed that the Fujian Provincial Radio and Television Bureau would work closely with all involved parties to ensure that the events surrounding the“Two Awards” ceremony are executed with high quality, distinctive characteristics, and new achievements.

Shangguan Jun, the Executive Deputy Minister of the Xiamen Municipal Publicity Department and Director of the Xiamen Film Bureau stated that Xiamen is a welcoming and inclusive city, characterized by its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes, which together create a“natural film studio.” In recent years, more than 100 film and television production teams have chosen Xiamen as their filming location each year. The municipal government is committed to carefully planning and organizing preparations in an orderly manner to ensure that the“Two Awards” ceremony is a“safe, impressive, and impactful” event in the realm of television arts. Furthermore, Xiamen seeks to utilize this event as a catalyst to create new growth poles in the cultural and film industry, improve policies to promote high-quality development of the film and television industry, provide comprehensive support across the entire chain, ensuring full-element guarantees, and full-cycle services to propel the dynamic growth of the cultural and film industry.

Wang Fuying, the chief director of this year's Flying Apsaras Awards and Starlight Awards ceremony, shared the vision for the event, highlighting that the ceremony will integrate technology and art, drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese romanticism to captivate the audience. In terms of the content, the program will include interconnected segments that tell stories of perseverance, hard work, and warmth, evoking memorable experiences. Moreover, this year's ceremony will incorporate AI technology to“relive classics,” designed to resonate with the audience's emotions, while aiming to deliver a successful gala in honor of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Before the official awards ceremony, Youku will host a red-carpet event themed“Mastery and Dedication, All for Superb Content.” The festive gathering will highlight the vibrant Minnan culture, showcasing the graceful yet relaxed elegance of the“Hairpin Flower Headdress” and elements of intangible heritage such as“Minnan Red Brick” and“Swallowtail Ridge,” allowing the creative teams behind the exceptional works to fully express their professional spirit and distinctive creative perspectives.

The China Radio and Television Awards, which included the Flying Apsaras Awards for Chinese Television dramas and the Starlight Awards for National Television Arts, are prestigious government accolades in the field of television arts, sanctioned by central authorities and hosted by the National Radio and Television Administration. For over four decades, these awards have steadfastly followed the Party's guidelines on literature and art while maintaining their status as government honors. They have successfully identified and promoted numerous exceptional works noted for their depth in thought, high quality in art, and excellence in production. As such, they have established clear value benchmarks and quality standards for television art development, serving as a significant platform for uniting industry forces and guiding the creation of high-quality content.

The 34th Flying Apsaras Awards encompass television dramas that aired from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023, on CCTV or various satellite channels, as well as those premiering on major national online video platforms. Significantly, this is the first time that online dramas have been included in the Flying Apsaras Awards' evaluation scope. Meanwhile, the 28th Starlight Awards focus on works broadcast during the same period on CCTV or local television stations across six categories: TV variety shows, TV opera programs, TV documentaries, TV arts programs, children's TV programs, and animated TV programs.

Appendix: Nominated Works List











