Al Jazeera 360 Platform To Be Launched On Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Jazeera will launch its new digital platform“Al Jazeera 360”, on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The new streaming and video-on-demand (OTT) service includes a huge digital library of programmes and documentaries. It will present more than 20 programmes produced exclusively for the platform.

The announcement was made during a press at the headquarters of Al Jazeera Media Network yesterday. Al Jazeera Arabic's programmes stopped broadcasting in October 2023, due to the ongoing coverage of events in the region. Now, they are set to return to broadcast exclusively on the new platform.

The platform's original programmes vary between content that includes cultural, entertainment, discussion and religious, all presented in a new format, in addition to a number of films, documentaries and investigative programmes.

Al Jazeera 360 will present the archive of Al Jazeera Media Network since its inception in 1996, which includes up to 50,000 hours of programmes and documentaries produced by Al Jazeera Arabic Channel, Al Jazeera Documentary Channel, AJ+ Arabic, Al Jazeera O2 platform, in addition to the content of the“Atheer” podcast platform. All content will be published on the platform and made available to the public free of charge.

The platform is launched at a time when the media is suffering from the restrictions on social media platforms and policies to restrict the access of content to Arabic-speaking audience, making Al Jazeera 360 the gateway for the public to watch the Network's content without restrictions.

Chairman of Al Jazeera Media Network Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, said,“The platform carries the Network's message and identity of empowering people with accurate and balanced media content that commits to professionalism.”

Acting Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network Dr. Mostefa Souag confirmed that the platform will focus on giving the public the freedom to choose the content they watch in the place and time convenient for them, in line with the principle of“Opinion and the Other Opinion”, slogan raised by Al Jazeera since its inception. Dr. Souag added,“The new platform carries the spirit of Al Jazeera, to which the Arabic-speaking viewers are accustomed. Content with integrity, respect, and placing the human being at the heart of everything Al Jazeera offers.”

Al Jazeera 360 platform has attracted distinguished and well-known Arab media stars and faces and opened the way to attracting young faces and introducing new media professionals to the Arab arena.