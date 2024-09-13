Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand-Prix Kicks Off In Baku
Date
9/13/2024 3:09:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Today, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula 1 kicks off,
Azernews reports.
Two free practice sessions will be held on the first day.
In the Grand Prix, 20 drivers from 10 teams will compete for
victory.
The length of the race track is 6 km.
Additionally, in Formula 2, there will be both a practice
session and a qualifying session.
The schedule for the first day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is
as follows:
11:00 - Formula 2: Free Practice
13:30 - Formula 1: First Free Practice
15:00 - Formula 2: Qualifying
17:00 - Formula 1: Second Free Practice
It is worth noting that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude
on September 15.
