Kabir Khan Says Sharvari Was A ‘Rare Talent’ He Discovered

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Kabir Khan has heaped praise on Sharvari, who worked with the filmmaker“The Forgotten Army”, said that when he auditioned the for the series he realised that he has discovered a rare talent.

“When I auditioned Sharvari for my series, 'The Forgotten Army' I happily realised that I have discovered a rare talent who will go on to deliver incredible performances in the years to come. She is one of the most effortless actors that I have worked with,” said the filmmaker.

“Her presence and charm lights up the screen - that's a gift very few actors have and those who do have gone on to leave a huge impact on cinema.”

As a mentor, Kabir feels incredibly proud of her journey.

“She has already got the entire industry talking about her talent. She has miles to go and lots to achieve but the dedication, discipline and single-minded approach she has towards her goal to be known as one of the best actors of the Indian film industry is truly impressive.”

“She knows that she has made a space for herself in this industry only on the basis of her talent and hard work and therefore she goes the extra mile for every film.”

Kabir feels Sharvari will leave a lasting impact in Bollywood with her incredible acting.

The filmmaker said:“She is not at all entitled and knows that only her acting will make her soar in this hugely competitive industry. Above all this, Sharvari has the courage to walk the path less travelled and choose projects that not many will dare to do. That's what makes her exciting as an actor.”

Sharvari made an impact with her recent work in“Munjya”, which crossed the Rs. 100 crore benchmark. She will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the spy film“Alpha”.