Mandya Riots: K’Taka Police Hunts For 94 Absconding Accused; Inspector Suspended

(MENAFN- IANS) Mandya, (Karnataka) Sep 13 (IANS) Karnataka on Friday lodged 10 FIRs in connection with the violence during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Nagamangala town in Mandya district and launched a manhunt for 94 accused who have gone underground following police action.

With a few more on Friday the number of people arrested till now has gone up to 56.

Meanwhile, a police Inspector was suspended on Friday for dereliction of duty in connection with the riots.

Police Inspector Ashok Kumar has been suspended as he failed to inform his seniors about a similar riot-like incident during last year's Ganesha Chaturthi.

The spot near the mosque in Badarikoppalu village in Mandya was a sensitive area where more security forces could have been deployed, stated Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi.

Police sources stated that 150 people were booked for the violence and rioting.

Police have collected the CCTV footage of the accused persons who have disappeared and are gathering information about their identities and addresses.

The FIR has been filed under 16 Sections including 109, 115, 118, 121, 132, 189, 190 and others under the BNSS.

Among the arrested, 52 accused were presented before the court on Thursday evening and Mandya District Court has sent them to 14 days' judicial custody.

Meanwhile, amid the prohibitory orders Nagamangala town has returned to normalcy and locals say that the situation is still tense in the region.

The police department has imposed curfew orders till September 14 i.e. Saturday.

The police, taking no chance with the situation, conducted a flag march across Nagamangala town and deputed additional police personnel to ensure law and order.

Two groups clashed in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday night after stones were allegedly pelted at a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town.

About 25 shops and vehicles belonging to both communities were set afire in the riots that followed the incident.

Police have imposed restrictive orders in the area and are on high alert. After the incident, some Hindus staged a protest at the local police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the stone pelting.