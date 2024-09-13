New Book Celebrating Sandeep Marwah's Accolades Unveiled At 9Th Annual Writers Meet

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 9th Annual Writers Meet 2024 at Marwah Studios, Noida City, marked the grand release of a new titled Sandeep Marwah Accolades. The event was organized under the auspices of the Writers Association of India (WAI) and the Asian Academy of Arts (AAA), both integral parts of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI). The ceremony was graced by renowned writers from across India and abroad, making it a truly global literary gathering.



The highlight of the event was the screening of a film documenting the nine World Records held by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, showcasing his unparalleled contributions to the media and entertainment industry. This film served as a prelude to the discussions that followed, where prominent literary figures such as Dr. Manoj Kumar, Dr. Sneh Thakore, Prem Bhardwaj, and Shantanu Gupta took to the dais to share their thoughts on Dr. Marwah's extraordinary achievements.



The newly released book delves into over 200 international awards that Dr. Sandeep Marwah has brought home to India from across the globe. It is a testament to his dedication and impact on the cultural landscape worldwide. Notably, Dr. Marwah holds the distinction of being the most honored Indian on the global stage, a fact underscored by the speakers during the event.



Dr. Manoj Kumar praised Dr. Marwah for his relentless pursuit of excellence, while Dr. Sneh Thakore highlighted his role as a cultural ambassador for India. Prem Bhardwaj and Shantanu Gupta, both distinguished writers, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of Dr. Marwah's contributions to the world of arts and media.



To commemorate the occasion, copies of Sandeep Marwah Accolades were distributed to the attendees, including writers from various cities across India and abroad, ensuring that Dr. Marwah's legacy continues to inspire future generations.



