SBU Nabs Russian Accomplice Spying On HIMARS, Air Defense Systems In Zaporizhzia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Zaporizhzhia a Russian informant, who turned his apartment into an "observation post" to spy on Ukraine's Defense Forces.

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Counterintelligence thwarted the attempts by Russia's military intelligence to obtain sensitive data on Zaporizhzhia defenses. As a result of a special operation, a Russian informant was detained, who had been spying on Ukraine's units," the statement reads.

The culprit is a local IT expert who had been recruited by Russia's military intelligence and set up on their instructions an“observation post” in his own apartment to covertly monitor the movement and locations of Ukraine's military and equipment.

To this end, the perpetrator purchased and installed high-zoom tactical binoculars, a rangefinder, and a compass in his apartment located in a local high-rise block.

The suspect planned to use optical equipment to locate the positions of air defense systems and Ukrainian artillery, including HIMARS.

The Russian asset is also believed to have been tracked the routes of military convoys and identifying fortifications.

As the suspect transferred data to his handler via a chat messenger, the Russians intended to launch missile and drone strikes using that information.

The SBU exposed the perpetrator before any actual damage was incurred.

The Russian spy is now in custody, facing up to eight years in prison.

As reported, earlier this September, the SBU detained a Kharkiv banker recruited by Russian military intelligence.

