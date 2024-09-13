Europe Criticizes Germany's Border Control Expandion And Refugee Return Policy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Germany's implementation of stricter controls at its land borders to reduce migration and combat“Islamic extremism” has sparked anger among some of its neighbors.

Countries such as Austria and Poland have announced that they will not accept refugees turned back from Germany.

German Interior Nancy Faeser previously announced that stricter border controls would be in effect from September 16. This plan, set to last for six months, will allow authorities to return more refugees directly from Germany's borders.

Germany has already implemented border controls with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland. The restrictions will apply to borders with Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Austria.

The land borders of Germany are subject to controls, which effectively means a partial suspension of the Schengen Agreement. Germany has informed its neighboring countries of its new decision.

Ms. Faeser has stated that the new measures mean there will be the possibility of both permanent and mobile border controls at all of Germany's borders, including the ability to return refugees based on European and national laws.

She emphasized that” closer monitoring of national borders is necessary“until we achieve precise protection of the EU's external borders with the new European asylum system and other measures.”

The Daily Mail reported that many European countries support stricter border controls across the EU to manage migration into the bloc. However, Germany's new decision to return refugees to neighboring countries has not been well received by other European nations.

Austrian officials have stated that they will not accept any refugees that Berlin wishes to return without a formal agreement. The Austrian Foreign Minister said,“I have instructed the Federal Police not to allow the return of refugees. Austria will not accept those turned back from Germany.”

The Polish Prime Minister also condemned the measures as“unacceptable,” stating that Poland would consult with other affected countries. He added,“From Poland's perspective, such actions are unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Czech media have reported that Germany's new border policies threaten the Schengen Agreement and the principles of free movement within Europe.

Germany has justified the border controls to the European Commission as necessary for“protecting domestic security against current threats of Islamist terrorism and transnational crime.”

Germany's stricter border controls are causing tension among its European neighbors and raising concerns about the impact on the Schengen Agreement. Other countries' responses highlight the challenge of balancing national security with cooperative migration policies in the EU.

