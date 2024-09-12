ITRI's Technology Camp Empowers Young Minds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HSINCHU, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Research Institute (ITRI ) hosted a camp for children in Hualien this summer, in collaboration with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the Hualien County Government, the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation, and Tzu Chi University. Themed "AI Magic: Protecting Our Homes,"

the event

reflected on the earthquake that struck Hualien in April and emphasized the importance of technology in disaster prevention and detection. It offered a unique experience for disadvantaged, indigenous, and new immigrant children to discover the wonders of technology. Participants visited ITRI's OMEGA ZONE to engage with technological applications such as Gen AI image recognition and drones, and to learn how technology can aid in responding to natural disasters like earthquakes.

ITRI hosts a summer technology camp for children in Hualien in collaboration with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the Hualien County Government, the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation, and Tzu Chi University.

Continue Reading

This is the 13th consecutive year that ITRI has hosted the technology camp for children. The camp aims to translate innovative technologies into accessible learning materials and inspire young minds through fun activities. Ta-An Ho, ITRI Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Public Welfare Committee Chairman, emphasized ITRI's ongoing commitment to popular science education for underprivileged children. "In alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 on Quality Education, ITRI ensures that children from disadvantaged groups have equal access to technology knowledge and skills," she said.



Building on last year's success, ITRI and AIT once again collaborated to bring STEM education to eastern Taiwan through technology camps. This partnership seeks to spark children's interest in science and technology. Shu-Min Weng, Director of the Hualien County Government Department of Education, praised the volunteers for guiding children through hands-on activities and interactive experiences that demonstrated real-life applications of their knowledge.

The Tzu Chi Foundation, known for its educational initiatives in rural areas, has helped students in Hualien and Taitung broaden their horizons. Ingrid Y. Liu, President of Tzu Chi University, stated that the university will collaborate with ITRI in the future to train local teachers and volunteers, enhancing their teaching capabilities.

This year's camp program featured activities such as flying AI-assisted drones, creating artworks through AI interactions, and designing pressure-resistant building or bridge structures. Through the tasks integrating interdisciplinary knowledge in AI, engineering, art, and mathematics, students were encouraged to use creativity and logical thinking to solve problems and find inspiration about future technology.



About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED