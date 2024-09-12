Turkish President Marked 44Th Anniversary Of 1980 Coup, Pledged Vigilance Against Future Attempts

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Sept 13 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, vowed yesterday, to safeguard the nation against future coup attempts, when marking the 44th anniversary of a military takeover, that left deep scars on Turkish society and politics.

“We will not forget the Sept 12 military coup,” Erdogan declared in a message on social media, referring to the 1980 intervention, that saw“hundreds of thousands” detained. He pledged to take“all possible precautions” to protect Türkiye from similar assaults on its institutions.

The statement reflects Türkiye's tumultuous history with military interventions, which have periodically upended civilian rule. Since 1960, the country has weathered four“successful” coups and more attempts, each leaving its mark on the national psyche.

The 1980 coup saw the armed forces dissolve parliament, annul the constitution, and outlaw political parties.“Hundreds of thousands of people were detained, and thousands were sentenced to death. Nearly every family was affected, and democracy was suspended,” Erdogan remarked.

Erdogan, who survived a violent coup attempt in 2016, that caused around 250 deaths, has since carried out frequent arrests of individuals linked to the coup. His administration defends this campaign as essential for removing conspirators and their allies.– NNN-TRT