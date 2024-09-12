Over 7.22 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots In Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Baramulla- Baramulla district is preparing for in the third and final phase of the General Elections for the Legislative Assembly, with more than 7.22 lakh registered voters set to cast their ballots on October 1, 2024.

Baramulla district comprises of seven Assembly Constituencies of Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Wagoora-Kreeri, Gulmarg and Pattan with a total of 7,22,923 registered voters, including 3,64,517 male, 3,58,394 female and 12 third gender voters.

To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 908 polling stations across the district.

In order to boost voter turnout and ensure that every voter can exercise their franchise with ease, specialized polling stations have been established across the district including Pink Polling Stations, Youth Polling Stations, PwD manned Polling Stations, Green Polling Stations, Unique Polling Stations and Model Polling Stations.

Among all the seven Assembly Constituencies of the district, 10- Baramulla Assembly Constituency has the highest number of 1,26,321 registered electorate, comprising 63,338

males and 62,978

females and 05 transgender voters.

To facilitate a smooth and inclusive voting experience for all registered voters the constituency also houses 158 polling stations, the highest number in the district.

The second highest number of electorate in the district, 08- Rafiabad Assembly Constituency with a voter population of 1,13,011, among which 57,760 are males and 55,250 are females and 01 voter is registered as

transgender.

To facilitate the voters to exercise their franchise, 149 polling stations have been established in this constituency.

The 07- Sopore Assembly Constituency comes next with 1,12,793 total registered voters, of which 55,990 are males and 56,803 are females and notably, no voters are registered under the third gender category in this constituency.

To ensure thorough voter access, 129 polling stations have been established across the constituency to ensure a smooth and hassle free voting process.

Similarly, 09-Uri Assembly Constituency has registered 1,04,813 electorate, among which 53,872 are males and 50,941 are females and no third gender voter are registered in this constituency.

A total of 147 polling stations have been set up in the constituency by ECI.

Likewise, 13- Pattan Assembly Constituency has 1,03,161 electorate among which 51,251 are males and 51,908 are females while 02 are third gender voters. To facilitate the voters of this constituency, 119 polling stations have been set up.

11-Gulmarg Constituency has a total of 90,376 voters, of which 45,524 are males and 44,851 are females besides 01 third gender voters are also registered here.

In order to ensure participatory voting, 108 polling stations have been established in the constituency.

Similarly, 12-Wagoora-Kreeri Assembly Constituency has registered 72,448 electorate, among which 36,782 are males, 35,663 are females and 03 transgender voters.