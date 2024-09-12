Amazon Rainforest Becomes Earth’S Largest Greenhouse Gas Emitter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Amazon rainforest, once Earth's vital carbon sink, now leads in greenhouse emissions due to severe drought and wildfires in northern Brazil.



Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation program, recently revealed startling data about the southwestern Amazon region.



Over just five days, this area released more greenhouse gases than any other place on the planet.



Lucas Ferrante, a biology researcher at the University of Amazonas, explains the gravity of the situation.



His analysis focuses on aerosols and carbon monoxide levels, which indicate broader greenhouse gas emissions. Deforestation and fires have transformed the region into a major polluter.







Ferrante, who has studied human impacts on the Amazon for over a decade, warns of dire consequences. The long-term effects of these emissions could be catastrophic for the entire planet.



Camila Silva from the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM echoes this concern.



She highlights how these gases contribute to global warming, rising sea levels, and climate change.



Moreover, countless plant and animal species face extinction due to this environmental crisis.



The current situation results from a seasonal burning period, according to Gustavo Inácio Moraes, an economics professor at PUC-RS.



However, he cautions that a prolonged emission trend would be truly alarming. This year's fire season has already broken records.



From January 1 to September 9, 2024, over 82,000 fires erupted in the Amazon. This figure doubles the number from the same period in 2023. It's approaching the all-time high of 85,000 fires set in 2007.



While the current situation in the Amazon is dire, history shows that the forest can recover with proper management and protection.



As fires are controlled and reforestation efforts continue, the Amazon has the potential to regain its status as a carbon sink and biodiversity hotspot.







