Caribbean Nations Gear-Up For COP16 At Regional Preparatory Meeting

RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil – United Nations to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Focal Points gathered at the regional preparatory meeting for Latin America and the Caribbean in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of the 16th of the Parties (COP16) to the UNCCD to be held in December.

These meetings are important as they provide a for Parties to exchange views and hold discussions on key issues ahead of the 16th Session of the Conference of the Parties.

“These sessions include discussions on COP Decisions requiring adoption at the COP, presentations from the UNCCD secretariat, the Global Mechanism, Civil Society Organizations and the host country for the COP, Saudi Arabia on preparations for the meetings. The meeting will be held over two days and gives the countries the opportunity to bring to the discussion issues which impact the unique and peculiar vulnerabilities of the Caribbean,” Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management, (PiSLM) said in a press release.

“Focal Points will be ensuring a collective position is supported on the pervasive regional issues specifically in the areas of Droughts and sand and dust storms to ensure they are recoded and included in the final statement of the Group of Latin America and Caribbean countries. The region is also hoping to obtain representation on the different bodies that oversee the work of the Convention,” said PiSLM.

The PISLM for CSIDS is the only interdependent IGO with a mandate to help countries meet their obligations under the UNCCD and land and soil areas of the Barbados Programme of Action (BPOA).

