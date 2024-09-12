British Lawyer Believes ROC Part Of Russia's War Machine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Orthodox Church plays a direct role in supporting Russian war criminals.

British lawyer Jason McCue stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Because it's a church doesn't mean it should be able to get away with murder. It needs to be held accountable," the lawyer believes.

"The Russian Orthodox Church provided training facilities to groups like Wagner. Guilty. That is aiding and abetting war criminals and terrorists. That's punishable under law," McCue emphasized.

He also recalled that the Russian Orthodox Church was involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories.

Zelensky thanks All-Ukrainian Council of Churches for supporting bill to ban-MP

Regarding the correct terminology that should be used in this case, the lawyer noted that it is about abduction, or kidnapping, not deportation, because the latter is a term from the field of humanitarian law, while "these children have been stripped of their identity, they're being brainwashed, they've lost their data. That's getting into right to liberty under the human rights legislation."

"I strongly believe – and will be pleading – genocide. It's an act of genocide, so the Russian Orthodox Church is going to have those cases coming at them on those claims, those actual prosecutions on those subjects," McCue emphasized.

As reported, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated that in Russia, the religious component is becoming an integral part of the ideological support of Russian troops and the promotion of a narrative that justifies Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kremlin sendingRussianpriests to TOT to brainwash locals

"The activity of church representatives creates the image of a 'holy war' in the minds of the military and believers, and emphasizes the spiritual legitimization of the military campaign and the moral justification of war. Thie structure, which has been built up over years, is actually focused on putting on a church the image of a peacemaker, a peace-loving entity, and also for the parishioners of the Russian Orthodox Church to show the justification why this war is necessary," said Vasyl Slychko, a senior analyst at the Center.

He noted that the activities of representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church include consecration of weapons and military equipment, and serving religious rites in the war zone.

Another component of the ROC assistance to the Russian invasion forces is the humanitarian support for the military, namely through donating food, clothing (in particular, gear), vehicles, etc.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law on the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Field of Activities of Religious Organizations, which prohibits the operations of religious organizations, affiliated with Russia, on the territory of Ukraine. Legislative initiative No. 8371 was adopted by 265 votes in parliament.