Twelve Russian Kamikaze Drones Breach Belarus Airspace In August

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the last month, at least 12 Russian kamikaze drones of the Shahed type flew into the airspace of Belarus, of which only one was shot down.

This was reported by the Belarusian Hajun outlet on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the monitoring group, Russian drones crossed into Belarus on August 21, 26, 27, 29, and 31. In a number of these cases, fighter jets of the country's Air Force scrambled to intercept them.

In addition, on the night of August 29, a Belarusian fighter jet shot a Shahed drone down for the first time in the history of monitoring. It happened at approximately 03:55 in the Yelsk district of Gomel region.

Unidentified object discovered in Poland near border with

"What happened to another 11 UAVs that flew into Belarus remains unclear," the post says.

Belarusian Hajun notes that there is currently no reason to believe that violations of the Belarus airspace by Russian Shahed-136/131 drones will stop anytime soon.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 7, at least eight drones flew into Belarus during the Russian attack on Ukraine that night. One of the drones was spotted flying just 70 kilometers from the border with Lithuania.