Gaza Genocide: Death Toll Reaches 41,118 Wounded 95,125

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since October 7, has risen to 41,118 martyrs, in addition to the injury of 95,125, mostly women and children.

Thousands of are still under the rubble and on the streets, as the prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

Palestinian medical sources have reported on Thursday that the Israeli occupation forces have committed three massacres against families in the Strip over the past 24 hours, killing at least 34 Palestinians and injuring 96 others.



Medical teams also transferred 4 martyrs after the occupation targeted a vehicle with a missile from a drone in the Al Zahour neighborhood, north of Rafah city, south of the Strip. A citizen was also martyred in a bombing near the airport area, east of the city. The occupation army blew up residential buildings and targeted a residential house in the vicinity of the Gaza European Hospital, east of Khan Younis city.

In the vicinity of the Shuhada Al Zaytoun Clinic, a citizen was martyred as a result of Israeli shelling, and another citizen and his wife were martyred in the same neighborhood as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted them in the vicinity of the Ain Jalut school.

Despite international warnings about the seriousness of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the occupation forces continue their genocide by land, sea, and air on the Gaza Strip for 342 days, causing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster and massive destruction of infrastructure.