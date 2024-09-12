Kiln Services Ltd Unveils Advanced Log And Wood Drying Kilns For Efficient Wood Processing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Essex, UK - Kiln Services Ltd, a leading of wood drying solutions, is proud to introduce its state-of-the-art firewood log drying kilns. With a focus on providing efficient and scalable options for businesses, the company offers a wide range of kilns designed to accommodate batch sizes from 12m3 to 200m3. Whether you're drying firewood logs or woodchips, Kiln Services Ltd has a solution tailored to your needs.



Flexible Loading Options



Kiln Services Ltd offers three flexible loading methods to cater to various operational setups:



. Crates or IBC Units: Ideal for small-to-medium-sized operations.



. Hook Bins: Capable of handling up to three per kiln.



. Bucket Loader: Efficiently loads wood onto the drying floor within the kiln.



These options provide businesses with the flexibility to choose the most convenient method for their operation, streamlining the loading and drying process.



Modular Kiln Design for Scalable Solutions



One of the standout features of Kiln Services Ltd's kilns is their modular design, offering an affordable pathway for expansion as production demands grow. Each kiln starts with the original door set, insulated panels, and control system, and can be expanded with additional modules without altering the existing boiler system. Kiln modules come in sizes of 12m3, 20m3, and 30m3, with the possibility of extending to five modules (100m3), ensuring that the system grows as your business does.



This modular approach not only offers flexibility but also ensures that drying time remains constant across all setups. Each module is equipped with the same air velocity, heat output, and venting capacity, so as you scale up, efficiency is never compromised.



Innovative Multiple Air Pass Design



Kiln Services Ltd's kilns employ a cutting-edge multiple air pass design to maximize drying efficiency. Unlike single-pass systems, which continuously vent hot air, the multiple air pass system forces hot air through the log stack at high velocity. This air is recirculated multiple times through the logs, allowing it to absorb maximum moisture before being vented. The airflow reverses every two hours, ensuring even drying throughout the stack.



This process not only speeds up drying but also reduces energy consumption by minimizing heat loss. It ensures that the logs are evenly dried, resulting in a more consistent product.



Energy-Saving Heating Options



Kiln Services Ltd offers a variety of heating options to suit different operational requirements. These include automatic wood chip systems, hand-fired biomass systems, and fossil fuels such as kerosene or natural gas. Furthermore, all multiple air pass kilns come with the option of a heat recovery system, which preheats the incoming fresh air by up to 40°C using the hot exhaust air. This feature reduces heat consumption and running costs by up to 20%, making the kilns more environmentally friendly and cost-effective.



Wide Applications in the Timber Industry



Kiln Services Ltd serves a broad range of industries, including:



. Sawmills: For both softwood and hardwood processing.



. Pallet Producers and Fencing Manufacturers: Efficient wood drying solutions to meet industry demands.



. Biomass Market: Specialized kilns designed for drying logs and woodchips used in biomass energy production.



The company also provides specialized small-scale kilns for research and education facilities, with capacities ranging from 2m3 to 280m3.



Advanced Control Systems for Optimized Performance



To meet the specific needs of various industries, Kiln Services Ltd offers a range of control systems. These include state-of-the-art computer programs that allow for optimized drying processes, systems that monitor weight for precise drying control, and basic automatic systems tailored for biomass drying. These control systems ensure that each kiln operates at peak efficiency, delivering high-quality results consistently.



Comprehensive Turnkey Solutions



Kiln Services Ltd offers fully integrated turnkey solutions, which include not only the kilns but also complete boiler plant installations (biomass, oil, or gas), pipework, and electrical systems. This comprehensive service allows businesses to focus on their core operations while Kiln Services Ltd takes care of the installation and setup of their wood drying systems.



