Egypt, Kuwait Warn Against Israeli Occupation's Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Kuwait on Thursday warned that the intentional escalation by the Israeli pushes the region to the edge of abyss, emphatically rejecting any scenario to force the Palestinians out of their territories.

A joint statement released at the end of the 13th session of the joint commission has affirmed that reaching a viable and comprehensive peace in the region is only possible by ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a sovereign and independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement said views of the Kuwaiti and Egyptian officials were identical on the necessity to enforce a cease-fire, work out an accord for rapid release of the prisoners, with free and unconditional dispatch of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza Strip. The Kuwaiti side affirmed its deep appreciation of the sincere efforts, undertaken by Egypt, in coordination with Qatar and the US, to reach a deal in this regard.

The statement added that the Kuwaiti and Egyptian foreign ministers affirmed their mutual support in the face of threats targeting the two countries' territorial and maritime security, and sanctity of their territories and regional borders.

The two ministers, the statement added, discussed issues of joint concern, namely necessity fo safeguard unity and territorial sanctity of the Lebanese states, broached developments in Libya, Sudan, Yemen, security of navigation in the Red Sea, the African Horn, waterways of Egypt and Sudan.

Moreover, it noted that the participants in the session examined the bilateral relations at various levels and tabled a future vision to overhaul the relationship.

It confirmed that the two sides signed ten memos and executive programs in diverse fields. (end)

