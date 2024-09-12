Brightcove Unveils The 'Brightcove AI Suite' With Solutions To Supercharge Content Creation, Engagement And Revenue - AE...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming company, today announced the introduction of the Brightcove AI Suite , a multi-faceted product launch designed to shape the future of and engagement technology. The new AI-powered capabilities, developed in collaboration with customers, will address their growth-driving and cost-saving needs, including content creation, audience growth and engagement, increased revenue, and improved business efficiency.

“Generative AI is transforming how companies create content and how users engage, and we believe it will drive a boom in video content and its consumption. To enable our customers to take full advantage of these next-generation creation and engagement capabilities, we are enhancing our platform with a suite of AI-driven solutions to deliver on these opportunities,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove.“By listening to our customers and analyzing their businesses and use cases, we built the Brightcove AI Suite to address their needs, especially in key focus areas, including maximizing content utilization, driving engagement, growing revenue, and solving the cost-to-quality equation.”

Building on 20 years at the forefront of video technology and engagement, the Brightcove AI Suite will integrate seamlessly into Brightcove's two-time Emmy Award-winning video cloud platform and customer experiences so companies can optimize and accelerate their video content strategy and processes, all within the platform. The Brightcove AI Suite will launch with five new AI-powered solutions: AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer, and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer. Each solution is available to existing customers to pilot, with general availability planned for later this year. These solutions will help customers create and optimize content, grow engagement and monetization, and reduce the costs of creating, managing, and delivering content without sacrificing quality.

As part of this initiative, Brightcove is strengthening its platform by using models from industry leaders like Anthropic , AWS , and Google to deliver excellence and speed of innovation by adding the power of their Generative AI models to Brightcove's solutions. Additionally, Brightcove is integrating AI solutions from other partners, including CaptionHub and Frammer .

The Brightcove AI Suite will initially focus on solutions in four key areas that Brightcove customers shared as their most significant priorities and business needs. The solutions within these areas are designed to accelerate customers' engagement and video AI capabilities across industries and use cases. The four priority areas are:



Content Creation: These generative solutions will help customers breathe new life into existing content libraries by enabling the creation of more videos quickly and easily to engage audiences. Solutions within this area include the AI Content Multiplier, which uses Gen AI to automate time-consuming tasks within the platform through actions like reformatting horizontal to vertical content, auto-clipping, auto-summarization, and creating highlight reels from longer content, and the AI Universal Translator, which will allow companies to deliver accurate translations across 130 languages with the ability to fine-tune, plus dubbing in over 80 languages and hundreds of voices with the ability to edit pronunciations and timing.

Content Management and Optimization: These solutions will help customers accelerate workflows and significantly simplify managing content libraries. This includes turning content libraries into a foundational data layer and optimizing those libraries for large language models (LLMs) to improve discoverability and engagement. As part of this effort, Brightcove is launching an AI Metadata Optimizer, which will generate descriptions and automatically transform content into searchable and AI-optimizable data sets to help make it more discoverable and monetizable. This solution will minimize the task of sorting through hundreds of hours of content by hand and adding necessary descriptors and tags.

Content Engagement and Monetization: These solutions are designed to help customers seeking to exceed their growth and revenue goals by finding the best ways to maximize their content's engagement and revenue. As part of this, the Brightcove AI Engagement Maximizer will deliver new capabilities like AI-powered automated video interactivity, personalization, and recommendations to deeply engage audiences and build loyalty. Brightcove is also working on an industry-transforming AI Revenue Maximizer solution that will optimize ad placements and durations to automatically maximize revenue without impacting viewer satisfaction. Quality and Efficiency: These solutions will help customers manage costs without compromising quality. With Brightcove's AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer, companies can drive down the cost of encoding, storage, and content delivery without sacrificing the viewer experience. The solution will continuously optimize content ingestion and delivery by using a combination of Brightcove's Emmy Award-winning Context Aware Encoding (CAE) technology, market-leading delivery engine, and Quality of Experience (QoE) insights benchmarks. These will work in tandem to manage costs automatically for a company based on their choice of quality levels.

The Brightcove AI Suite is a collaborative, customer-focused initiative being tested with more than a dozen customers, including Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), Major League Fishing , Italiaonline , and OneValley . For a limited time, the company is expanding its AI pilot program to all customers at no additional cost.

“As a trusted partner to more than 2,000 global customers, we are also launching the Brightcove AI Pledge: a commitment to securely handling customer data with transparency and responsibility,” said Scott Levine, Chief Product Officer at Brightcove.“Part of our differentiation will be our ability to advance Generative AI securely, protecting our customers' most valuable assets, including transparent guiding principles to protect customer data and content integrity. We will only use data and content to train our AI models with explicit permission from our customers so they can decide their level of inclusion and security.”

Brightcove is committed to building the world's smartest, fastest, and most reliable automated engagement platform, anchored in video, to revolutionize how customers engage and grow their audience, increase revenue, and improve business efficiency. The Brightcove AI Suite will continue to launch new capabilities in the near and long term based on customer feedback and use.

For more information about becoming a pilot customer, visit Brightcove .

