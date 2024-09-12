BAE Systems Awarded $440 Million To Produce Additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles For The U.S. Army

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YORK, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. and BAE Systems (LON:BA) definitized a contract modification worth over $440 million to produce additional

Bradley Fighting . This award includes the production of more than 200 A4 variants. The order will be delivered to the Army as a modernized replacement to some of the Bradleys that the U.S. has provided to Ukraine.

"This enduring capability continues to make a difference for all over the world."

BAE Systems was awarded $440 million to produce more than 200 additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the U.S. Army.

"The Bradley Fighting Vehicle brings game-changing capabilities to the Army and our allied nations," said Dan Furber, director of ground vehicle production for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "Because of the support for additional production of the modern Bradley A4 variant, this enduring capability continues to make a difference for troops all over the world, ensuring they have the firepower, mobility and survivability they need to achieve their missions."

The Bradley A4 is a critical, next-generation capability in the Army's Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) formation. It's a proven system that enhances battlefield performance to meet a variety of mission requirements in various combat situations.

Built with proven durability and commonality of design to reduce the logistics burden, the Bradley A4 features digitized electronics for optimum situational awareness, network connectivity and communication within the ABCT. It greatly improves Soldier safety and the ability to defeat the adversary no matter the terrain, temperature or threat.

"The Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle dominates in today's battlefields and is ready for future fights," Furber said.

Production and support efforts for the Bradley A4 take place across BAE Systems' robust industrial network including Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania.

For more information, please contact:

Darby Dame, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 269 675 0273

[email protected]



@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

