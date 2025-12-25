Are Walmart, Target And Costco Stores Open On Christmas Day? Here's Everything You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Christmas is here, bringing friends and families together for celebrations. However, some shoppers may still be looking to pick last-minute gifts or food ingredients - whether for a festive turkey dinner or a traditional plum cake.

As the festival is widely celebrated across the United States, shopping options are limited, with many retailers remaining closed in observance of the holiday.

Apart from grocery and retail stores, most restaurants, post offices, shipping services, and the stock market are also closed on Thursday, 25 December.

That includes Walmart, whose stores will be closed on Christmas Day this year. Stores will reopen at 6 AM local time on Friday, 26 December, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY.

Which other retail stores will remain closed?

Other than Walmart, several other retail stores will be closed today and will reopen tomorrow, 26 December 2025.



Target

Best Buy

Kohl's

TJ Maxx

Marshall's

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Nordstrom

Home Depot

Lowe's

Ace Hardware

REI

Bass Pro Shop

Cabela's

Burlington

Belk

Victoria's Secret

American Eagle

IKEA

Barnes & Noble

PetSmart

Petco Tractor Supply Company

Which grocery stores are closed on Christmas?

Several grocery store chains will also remain closed on 25 December in observance of Christmas Day, leaving shoppers with fewer options if they need to buy groceries at the last minute.



Kroger

Trader Joe's

Aldi

Costco

Sam's Club

BJ's Wholesale

Food Lion

Target

Publix

Meijer

Whole Foods

Harris Teeter

Wegmans

Winn-Dixie

Harveys

Lidl Giant Eagle

Where can you grab food with your family on Christmas Day?

Families looking to dine out on Christmas Day still have some options, as several fast-food outlets, coffee chains, and restaurant chains typically operate on the holiday.

However, hours can vary by location, and consumers are advised to check with individual restaurants in advance before heading out.



Most McDonald's locations will be open, though hours vary by location, according to The Tennessean.

Starbucks stores will be open, with hours varying by location.

Most Wendy's locations will be open during the holidays, though hours vary.

IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Day; hours vary by location.

Red Lobster restaurants will be open on 25 December, with varying hours. Select Applebee's locations will be open on Christmas Day, though hours may be reduced.

(with inputs from USA Today)