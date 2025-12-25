Are Walmart, Target And Costco Stores Open On Christmas Day? Here's Everything You Need To Know
As the festival is widely celebrated across the United States, shopping options are limited, with many retailers remaining closed in observance of the holiday.
Apart from grocery and retail stores, most restaurants, post offices, shipping services, and the stock market are also closed on Thursday, 25 December.
That includes Walmart, whose stores will be closed on Christmas Day this year. Stores will reopen at 6 AM local time on Friday, 26 December, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY.Which other retail stores will remain closed?
Other than Walmart, several other retail stores will be closed today and will reopen tomorrow, 26 December 2025.
- Target Best Buy Kohl's TJ Maxx Marshall's HomeGoods JCPenney Nordstrom Home Depot Lowe's Ace Hardware REI Bass Pro Shop Cabela's Burlington Belk Victoria's Secret American Eagle IKEA Barnes & Noble PetSmart Petco Tractor Supply Company
Several grocery store chains will also remain closed on 25 December in observance of Christmas Day, leaving shoppers with fewer options if they need to buy groceries at the last minute.
- Kroger Trader Joe's Aldi Costco Sam's Club BJ's Wholesale Food Lion Target Publix Meijer Whole Foods Harris Teeter Wegmans Winn-Dixie Harveys Lidl Giant Eagle
Families looking to dine out on Christmas Day still have some options, as several fast-food outlets, coffee chains, and restaurant chains typically operate on the holiday.
However, hours can vary by location, and consumers are advised to check with individual restaurants in advance before heading out.
- Most McDonald's locations will be open, though hours vary by location, according to The Tennessean. Starbucks stores will be open, with hours varying by location. Most Wendy's locations will be open during the holidays, though hours vary. IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Day; hours vary by location. Red Lobster restaurants will be open on 25 December, with varying hours. Select Applebee's locations will be open on Christmas Day, though hours may be reduced.
