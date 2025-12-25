Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


4 Cooking Oil Warehouses Sealed In Farah For Hoarding

2025-12-25 02:01:27
FARAH CITY (Pajhwok):

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): The Information and Culture Department says four major edible oil warehouses have been sealed in the western Farah province for hoarding and overpricing.

In a statement, the department said the warehouses in Farah city were sealed by the Committee for Price Control and Prevention of Hoarding because their owners were selling edible oil to shopkeepers at prices higher than the officially fixed rates.

Quoting members of the committee, the statement said no one is allowed to stockpile goods for hoarding purposes or sell them in violation of approved price lists.

They said that such monitoring would continue with greater seriousness to control market prices.

The statement explained the warehouse owners were not only selling edible oil at higher prices, but were also engaged in hoarding.

