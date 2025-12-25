Ukraine's MFA: Putin Denied Ukraine's Right To Exist Long Before Euromaidan
“Putin denied Ukraine's right to exist in 2001. 21 years before full-scale invasion and 13 years before the Revolution of Dignity, which he often blames as the“root cause” for the war. The root cause has always been and remains the imperial tumor in his and other Russian heads,” Tykhyi emphasized.Read also: Putin 's goals regarding Ukraine remain unchanged – Norway's Chief of Defens
As Ukrinform previously reported, according to verbatim transcripts released by the U.S. National Security Archive, in conversations with then U.S. President George W. Bush in the early 2000s, Vladimir Putin effectively asked for Russia to be admitted to NATO and complained about losing control over Ukraine.
