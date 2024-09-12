Swan Bitcoin Launches Swan Vault To Make Advanced Bitcoin Self-Custody Seamless And Simple For All

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After months in early access release, Swan

Bitcoin has made its advanced self-custody product, Swan Vault, available to the general public. Swan Vault empowers clients to control their own without relying on exchanges, banks, or other institutions.

With Swan Vault, clients maintain complete control over their and don't have to go it alone. This autonomy is fundamental to Bitcoin's promise: ensuring that a person's funds remain theirs without restrictions. Swan Vault requires two of three keys to unlock. The client holds two keys and manages the third key, called the Cloud Key, using the Swan Vault platform. This way, if a client loses a key, they can recover their funds. Multifaceted risk and security management systems powered by machine intelligence and a layer of human verification ensure the highest level of security for cosigning when using a Cloud Key.

Swan Vault was built to be the smoothest onboarding experience for advanced Bitcoin self-custody in the industry. "We carefully designed Swan Vault to remove the technical barriers and complexity that often deter people from embracing self-custody," said Yan Pritzker, Co-founder and CTO of Swan. "Swan Vault empowers anyone to confidently take custody with a streamlined experience and white glove service from our team."

Swan Vault seamlessly combines easy-to-use software with hardware that delivers the best combination of security and accessibility. Vault was built to work hand-in-glove with the Blockstream Jade signing device, also known as a "hardware wallet," used to approve Bitcoin transactions. This tight integration enables the smoothest onboarding process for a collaborative self-custody service.

"Blockstream Jade signing devices are designed to be both intuitive and secure, making them the ideal complement to Swan Vault's client-focused approach," said Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. "This simplicity doesn't compromise security; rather, it seamlessly combines ease of use with robust protection, ensuring clients can confidently safeguard their assets without dealing with unnecessary technical complexity."

By combining independent control with a robust safety net and expert guidance if needed, Swan Vault delivers peace of mind to Bitcoiners at all levels. Swan Vault is now available to the general public at swan/vault .

As a collaborative self-custody solution, Swan Vault can be integrated into your estate planning process today. Looking ahead, the Vault team is already working on Inheritance services to cover unique and varied client needs when passing Bitcoin on to future generations.



About Swan

Swan is a leading Bitcoin financial services company with more than 130,000 clients. Established in 2019, Swan helps individuals and institutions to understand and invest in Bitcoin. The Swan app simplifies Bitcoin purchases with instant and recurring buys. Swan IRA provides a tax-advantaged solution for saving Bitcoin in retirement accounts. For HNWIs and businesses, Swan Private provides white-glove service for large purchases, treasury solutions, and inheritance planning. With Swan Vault, clients can easily custody their own Bitcoin with peace of mind. Swan Managed Mining provides clients with fully segregated and dedicated mining operations, catering to their unique requirements, opportunities, and strategic advantages. Swan prides itself on exceptional client service, making Bitcoin approachable to all. For more information, please visit

swan .

About Blockstream

Blockstream

is the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure. Blockstream's sidechain technology (Liquid Network) enables trustless Bitcoin swap settlements and secure, dependable smart contracts while empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets. Blockstream Mining provides colocation services to miners, across multiple enterprise-class mining facilities.

Blockstream's Core Lightning implementation of the open Lightning Network protocol is the go-to code for enterprise Lightning Network deployments on Bitcoin. Blockstream Jade is an easy-to-use, open-source hardware wallet that offers advanced security for Bitcoin and Liquid assets. Blockstream Green is the world's most advanced consumer Bitcoin wallet. Blockstream was founded in 2014, with offices and team members distributed around the world.

SOURCE Swan Bitcoin

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED