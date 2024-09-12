High Tide Aviation Expands Flight Training Operations To Wallace, NC, At Wallace-Pender Airport (KACZ)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunrise over High Tide Aviation's Southport location in North Carolina

High Tide's CFIs are ready to serve their newest location in Wallace, NC

Another sunset flight in a High Tide Cessna 172

High Tide Aviation, a flight school and tour operator for airplanes and helicopters, is expanding to Wallace, NC, to better serve nearby military communities.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- High Tide is pleased to announce the expansion of its flight training operations with the opening of a new location at Wallace-Pender Airport (KACZ) in Wallace, North Carolina. This new location responds to increased demand for flight training in the region, especially from military personnel and aspiring civilian pilots in nearby communities.High Tide Aviation's decision to expand into Wallace is part of a strategy to offer high-quality flight training services to regions with little access to flight school. The new location will serve aspiring pilots from Burgaw, Jacksonville, Wilmington, Clinton, and other nearby municipalities. Until now, residents of these areas have had limited access to professional aviation training.The Wallace location also responds to the needs of military personnel stationed at nearby bases, such as Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Many active-duty service members, veterans, and civilians connected to these installations are seeking flight training to enhance their skills or transition into civilian aviation careers. High Tide Aviation's programs are designed to help military personnel pursue Private Pilot License (PPL) and Instrument Rating (IR) certifications, meeting the requirements for both personal and professional advancement.The new High Tide Aviation training location at Wallace-Pender Airport (KACZ) will focus exclusively on fixed-wing training using the reliable Cessna 172 Skyhawk. The Wallace location offers training for both Private Pilot License (PPL) and Instrument Rating (IR) programs. These programs are structured to meet FAA standards, ensuring that students receive the necessary flight experience to operate single-engine aircraft safely and competently.High Tide Aviation's expansion into Wallace is set to benefit several nearby towns, including Wallace, Burgaw, Teachey, and Rose Hill. Residents in these communities now have a local option for high-level flight training without the need for long-distance travel. In addition, Wilmington and Jacksonville residents will also find the Wallace location convenient for their training needs.The Wallace location will also serve the large population of military personnel stationed at Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River, and Seymour Johnson AFB. These bases are home to many service members who are interested in flight training, whether for recreational purposes or as part of their career transition out of the military. High Tide Aviation's programs are designed to accommodate their needs by offering flexible schedules that can fit around military commitments.High Tide Aviation has built a strong reputation for its dedication to safety and quality. The Wallace location will uphold these same high standards, providing students with experienced flight instructors and carefully maintained aircraft. The Cessna 172 Skyhawk, known for its stability and safety, is the primary aircraft used for training at the Wallace location. This aircraft has been a staple in pilot training programs due to its reliability and ease of handling, making it ideal for new and intermediate pilots.The opening of the Wallace location is part of High Tide Aviation's broader strategy to expand its reach and meet the growing demand for flight training across the Southeastern United States. With the success of its flagship location at Cape Fear Regional Jetport (KSUT) in Southport, NC, and its second location at McKinnon-St. Simons Airport (KSSI) in St. Simons Island, GA, High Tide Aviation is well-positioned to bring its proven training methods and experienced instructors to a wider audience.Founded as High Tide Helicopters at Cape Fear Regional Jetport (KSUT) in Southport, NC, High Tide Aviation specializes in fixed-wing and rotary-wing flight training, offering programs from Private Pilot License to Multi-Engine Instructor certifications. The flight school is known for its supportive training programs, experienced instructors, and commitment to safety. With the addition of its new location in Wallace, High Tide Aviation is expanding its reach to better serve the needs of North Carolina's aviation community, including military personnel and civilian pilots.For more information about High Tide Aviation and its Wallace location , please visit High Tide Aviation or call (910) 294-5871.

Charles Ferguson

Right Rudder Marketing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.