Investornewsbreaks Metalert Inc. (MLRT) Partners With American Rounds To Enhance Gun Safety With Innovative Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with American Rounds, LLC to advance responsible gun ownership through cutting-edge technology. As part of the partnership, American Rounds' automated ammo dispensers will offer MetAlert's GunAlert lock and recovery device, which utilizes GPS and motion-sensitive technology to prevent firearm theft. Additionally, a gun safety kit from Walk the Talk America (WTTA) will be dispensed for free. Operating in Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama, with expansion plans, this collaboration aims to promote gun safety while respecting Second Amendment rights. Both companies are committed to reducing gun-related tragedies through innovation and responsibility.
To view the full press release, visit
About MetAlert Inc.
MetAlert and its subsidiaries occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and licensing of GPS wearable technology, asset recovery services, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. The Company delivers comprehensive global solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity.
Notable achievements include GunAlert the world's first all in one firearm safety solution gun lock with patented motion sensor and GPS theft recovery. And the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole®, a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises. For more information, visit the company's website at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN12092024000224011066ID1108667876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.