Investornewsbreaks Metalert Inc. (MLRT) Partners With American Rounds To Enhance Gun Safety With Innovative Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with American Rounds, LLC to advance responsible gun ownership through cutting-edge technology. As part of the partnership, American Rounds' automated ammo dispensers will offer MetAlert's GunAlert lock and recovery device, which utilizes and motion-sensitive to prevent firearm theft. Additionally, a gun safety kit from Walk the Talk America (WTTA) will be dispensed for free. Operating in Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama, with expansion plans, this collaboration aims to promote gun safety while respecting Second Amendment rights. Both companies are committed to reducing gun-related tragedies through innovation and responsibility.

About MetAlert Inc.

MetAlert and its subsidiaries occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and licensing of GPS wearable technology, asset recovery services, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. The Company delivers comprehensive global solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity.

Notable achievements include GunAlert the world's first all in one firearm safety solution gun lock with patented motion sensor and GPS theft recovery. And the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole®, a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises. For more information, visit the company's website at

