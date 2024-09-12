Minister Of Interior And Saudi Counterpart Visit Katara's S'hail 2024
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and HRH Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud visited today the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, S'hail 2024, held at the Cultural Village Foundation Katara.
The two ministers toured the exhibition, where they reviewed a range of displays featuring weapons, hunting and shooting gear, as well as outdoor and marksmanship sports equipment from local, Arab, and international specialized companies. They also explored activities and artistic works related to hunting.
