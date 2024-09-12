Portwell Launches Innovative 2U Rackmount Network Appliance Featuring Dual Intel® Xeon® 6 Processors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Portwell Technology, Inc. ( ), a leading provider of high-performance and embedded computing solutions, today announced the release of its latest innovation: the PNSR-6000 2U rackmount network appliance. This appliance features the latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with E-cores, and is designed to support future Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores. It is specifically engineered to handle parallel processing tasks suitable for complex network traffic management, AI workloads, data-intensive and cloud native applications, including content delivery networks (CDNs), IDS/IPS, UTM, VPN, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) and Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW).Performance, Efficiency plus ScalabilityThe Portwell PNSR-6000 network appliance represents a new era of performance and efficiency for data centers and network security. It features dual Intel Xeon 6700-series processors with E-cores up to 144 cores per CPU socket, enabling optimized dense core allocation and exceptional performance per watt to handle diverse and complex processes. Supporting up to 2048GB via 32x DDR5 6400/5200 MHz ECC RDIMMs, the PNSR-6000 is ideally suited for cloud-scale workloads that require high task-parallel throughput. It empowers network computing platforms geared for scale-out containerized microservices, extensive networking, CDNs, cloud services, and AI workloads.Industry-Leading Expansion CapabilitiesFeaturing 8x OCP NIC 3.0 slots and 2x PCIe Gen5 x16 slots, the PNSR-6000 facilitates high-speed connectivity and expansion, making it an ideal platform for high throughput applications such as core network appliances. The system design to include open-standards OCP NIC 3.0 network adapters allows for versatile and front accessible network configurations, significantly enhancing network flexibility, ease of maintenance, and overall system performance.Portwell also offers a comprehensive series of OCP NIC 3.0 network adapters with bypass function, supporting up to 25G SFP28 per port and up to 100G throughput per single NIC.Advanced Security and Remont ManagementSecurity is paramount in today's network environments. The PNSR-6000 appliance integrates advanced security features, including Intel® Platform Firmware Resilience (Intel PFR), to protect firmware components by monitoring and filtering malicious traffic, verifying firmware integrity, and restoring corrupted firmware from a protected recovery image. These resilient capabilities provide vital protection against permanent denial-of-service (DoS) attacks.Additionally, the optional TPM 2.0 offers secure hardware-based key storage and encryption. The appliance also features IPMI with AST2600 BMC for comprehensive out-of-band remote management, facilitating seamless monitoring, troubleshooting, and maintenance, thereby enhancing the reliability and efficiency of network operations.Moreover, the high-throughput network processing foundation of the PNSR-6000 is augmented with built-in AI acceleration, providing enhanced network and application security insights. Coupled with Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) that protect code and data in active use, the PNSR-6000 ensures robust security across all operational layersAll in all, the Portwell PNSR-6000 2U network appliance is a technological powerhouse, delivering a flexible and scalable solution tailored to meet the specific requirements of ever-advancing network operations across industries, ensuring businesses stay ahead in the digital transformation race. Not only that, Portwell has also developed PNSR-6000 to soon support Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores. According to Intel, both E-cores and P-cores are built on a compatible architecture, featuring a shared software stack and an open ecosystem of hardware and software vendors. This compatibility ensures seamless integration and interoperability, allowing businesses to leverage a diverse range of hardware and software solutions. It accelerates time-to-market and time-to-deployment, even with emerging cutting-edge technologies and support networks.Product details:PNSR-6000 2U Network Appliance based on dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors featuring 8x OCP NIC 3.0 slots and BMCIntel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation. OCP is a trademark of Open Compute Project Foundation. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.Product ContactOrion XuProduct ManagerAmerican Portwell Technology, Inc.+1 510-403-3374...Media Contact

