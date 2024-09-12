Truma North America Donates More Than 100 Portable Fridge/Freezers To Care Camps Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RV Partner/Supplier Becomes a Partner

ELKHART, Ind., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truma North America is proud to announce a significant donation to Care Camps Foundation, elevating their mission to give joy, hope and the healing power of the outdoors to children with cancer and their families at medically supervised oncology camps.

Truma North America, a premium supplier to the RV and outdoor recreation industry, is the newest partner to amplify Care Camp Foundation's mission, donating over 100 Truma Cooler portable refrigerators/freezers to camps across North America.

"Earlier this year we had the opportunity to hear Care Camps Foundation Executive Director

Gwynn Sullivan speak," said Gerhard Hundsberger, President and CEO of Truma North America. "It lit a fire in the team to see what we could do to help."

Truma worked with Care Camps Foundation and the Children's Oncology Camping Association (COCA) which oversees the quality assurance of each camp to identify those needing help with on-site refrigeration. The response was extraordinary.

"We were floored by the enthusiastic response," said Hundsberger. A majority of the camps expressed interest sharing that refrigeration space is one of the biggest hurdles they encounter, as many rent the facilities where they provide camps each year."

Participating camps will receive two C105 Truma Coolers, shipping on a rolling basis to accommodate demand. Each portable fridge/freezer gives camp organizers an additional 105 quarts-by-volume of refrigerated storage space for food, drinks, and cold-stored medications. With both AC and DC power cables, Truma coolers can also be used to transport supplies to camp.

"Truma's generosity is very much appreciated," said Beverley Tidwell of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona. "As we all know, it can get really warm in Tucson, AZ and keeping food and medications safe is a priority for us. We look forward to using the Truma Cooler during our programs."

Gwynn Sullivan, Care Camps Foundation Executive Director says the donation and support from Truma is a testament to the power of creative partnerships. "Our team thrives on creative collaboration with the camps we fund and the partners who make it possible. Truma is a shining example of how companies can give back and create tremendous impact for these children and their families."

About Care Camps Foundation: This year, Care Camps Foundation is celebrating its 40 anniversary and is the only national nonprofit whose sole purpose is to fund pediatric oncology camps across the United States and Canada. In 2023, Care Camps Foundation awarded $2M to support 122 pediatric oncology camps. Collectively, these camps served over 41,000 individuals including children living with cancer, siblings, parents, and other family members. Each camp offers unique programs and services to families navigating childhood cancer. Learn more, donate, and be inspired visit .

About

Truma: Since 2013, Truma North America has provided premium solutions for outdoor living in the United States and Canada from their headquarters in Elkhart, Indiana. The German-founded RV supplier has 75 years of experience providing world-class comfort systems like instant water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and portable refrigerators/freezers to the global recreation market. Backed by German engineering and a passion for the outdoors, Truma is committed to making your next adventure "Simply Better" with innovative technology, exemplary service, and a customer-first philosophy. For more information about Truma and its products, visit



or email

[email protected] .

SOURCE Truma North America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED