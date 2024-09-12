Puretech Expands Integrated Solutions With Axis Communications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems, a leader in geospatial AI-boosted analytics for perimeter and border security, is excited to announce the expansion of their perimeter solutions by further integrating with Axis Communications products. The most recent integration combines PureTech's patented video analytics with the detection capabilities of the Axis Communications D2110-VE security radar.

Axis D2110-VE Security Radar

PureActiv geospatial AI-boosted video analytics paired with the integration of third-party solutions and best-of-breed sensors, such as Axis Communications, D2110-VE radar, enables PureTech to offer customers cost effective and accurate perimeter intrusion detection; virtually eliminating nuisance alarms generated by motion video analytics, radars, fence sensor systems, and other detection technologies.

The Axis Communications radar family provides advanced detection and tracking of potential threats, with the D2110-VE providing 180-degree detection out to 60 meters for people and 85 meters for vehicles. The integration provides for elimination of nuisance alarms by utilizing PureTech's advanced geospatial AI-boosted video analytics to classify the objects detected by the radars as human, animal or vehicle and alert the operator only on an auto-verified object of interest. PureTech's PureActiv software automatically steers one or more PTZ cameras to radar tracks and executes its AI-boosted video analytics against the PTZ video feed to perform Auto-verification. Once Auto-verified, PureActiv instructs the PTZ camera to stay locked on the intruder; following them no matter where they go so long as they stay in view of a PTZ camera. The combination of technologies provides for reduced operator fatigue, increased situational awareness, as well as facilitating the automation of response actions while providing more accurate detection and virtually zero nuisance alarms.

"The ability for PureActiv to georeference video from security cameras in real time, means the solution speaks the same language as radars," explains Chris Sincock, Vice President of Channel Development at PureTech Systems. "This allows us to easily integrate with other geospatially aware sensors, such as the Axis Communications' radars. The result is a more robust, accurate and automated surveillance solution that eliminates the time wasted by operators following up and clearing nuisance alarms."

"At Axis Communications, we are committed to providing innovative products and solutions that improve security and enhance business performance. With our open platform architecture, broad portfolio and world-class technology partners, we're driven to introduce new, inventive solutions to the market," said Robert Muehlbauer, Senior Manager, Business Development Partner Ecosystems, Axis Communications. "By combining our advanced detection capabilities with PureTech's sophisticated AI video analytics, together we are able to deliver a powerful and reliable perimeter intrusion detection capability that significantly reduces nuisance alarms and improves overall situational awareness for our customers."

PureTech is dedicated to ensuring the safety and integrity of critical infrastructure facilities and country borders. This integration is another example of the company's ongoing commitment to develop innovative software the pushes ever close to fully autonomous perimeter surveillance systems.

About Axis

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

About PureTech Systems, Inc.

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established

in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real time safety and security applications. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters,

and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at

, call 602-424-9842 or email

[email protected] .



