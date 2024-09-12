Imerys Recognizes Cynersorb® As A Sustainable Solution And Pioneer Product For The Renewable Diesel Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CynerSorb, a unique family of filterable adsorbents engineered for biofuel feedstock purification, extends Imerys growing portfolio of sustainable solutions to meet evolving customer

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imerys, the global leader in mineral-based specialty solutions, has recognized its product CynerSorb ®

and awarded it as a Pioneer Product. Imerys is dedicated to providing long-lasting, environmentally friendly products and has developed a transparent and understandable approach to assess products using formal sustainability criteria, including factors such as carbon footprint, water usage, and waste management. The company evaluates, maps, and builds its portfolio based on these criteria while listening to stakeholder feedback and providing solutions that promote sustainability.

Imerys' goal was simple: to map the sustainable potential of its portfolio by ranking product ingredients against established sustainability criteria. This portfolio assessment and development would allow for smarter business and investment decisions and would be able to directly respond to customers' sustainability requests and needs regarding the impact of Imerys products on their value chains. Following this, the methodology would also raise awareness and educate. It is out of these ambitions that the Imerys SustainAgilityTM Solutions Assessment framework

(SSA) was born.

The Pioneer ranking of CynerSorb is a testament to Imerys' unwavering commitment to continuously enhancing the sustainability of its products and processes, ensuring that they adhere to the highest environmental standards. CynerSorb, a unique family of filterable adsorbents engineered for biofuel feedstock purification, enhances the performance of bleaching earth and traditional filter aids for waste reduction and feedstock flexibility.



Cynersorb's novelty and value are derived from its three-in-one design: a DE substrate with ideal porosity for solid-liquid separation, a silica-gel layer to adsorb soluble contaminants and chelating chemistry to transform contaminants into filterable or absorbable species. Our specialist designed Cynersorb to eliminate the poor filtration functionality of current adsorbents. By optimizing feedstock pretreatment with high permeability Cynersorb, filter aid and adsorbent dosing rates drop, leading to higher yields and fewer filter cycles.

Biofuel producers are moving lower quality feedstocks often containing increased quantities of soaps or phospholipids, glycerol, and trace metals that must be removed during refining. Pretreatment of feedstock previously considered too 'dirty' to process is vital to the growth of this market. Cynersorb works synergistically with adsorbents to remove phosphorus, metals and other contaminants. This enables lower quality waste streams to meet stringent feedstock specifications and ultimately benefits efforts to decarbonize the transportation sector.

This groundbreaking technology provides superior absorbency while maintaining high porosity, ultimately leading to higher yields with reduced oil loss and less waste cake generated and landfilled. Cynersorb adds value to biofuel feedstocks.

About Imerys

Imerys is the world's leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for the industry with €3.8 billion in revenue and 13,700 employees in 54 countries in 2023. The Group offers high value-added and functional solutions to a wide range of industries and fast-growing markets such as solutions for the energy transition and sustainable construction, as well as natural solutions for consumer goods. Imerys draws on its understanding of applications, technological knowledge, and expertise in material science to deliver solutions which contribute essential properties to customers' products and their performance. As part of its commitment to responsible development, Imerys promotes environmentally friendly products and processes in addition to supporting its customers in their decarbonization efforts.

Imerys is listed on Euronext Paris (France) with the ticker symbol NK.

More comprehensive information about Imerys may be obtained from its website:



Technical Contact:

Ginny Dunn

Imerys Performance Minerals Americas

100 Mansell Court East, Roswell, GA 30076

Ph. +1 645-3415

SOURCE Imerys

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED